Donald Trump spoke about priorities on the Moon and American space plans

US President Donald Trump posted a symbolic message on his Truth Social network, hinting at geopolitical claims on the Moon. According to ixbt.com, he shared an image featuring the US flag against the lunar surface with the inscription "The Moon Is Ours." Although this statement was released without official explanation, it warrants serious attention given recent steps in Washington's space strategy. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

This post comes at a time when the US leader's activity in the space sector has increased. In particular, it was previously reported that plans were in place to establish a US National Space Academy to train qualified specialists for NASA, government structures, and the Space Force. Such initiatives are aimed at strengthening the country's dominance in space exploration and industry.

Space plans and timelines

The administration led by Trump intends to implement ambitious plans in the field of astronautics. In July 2025, the US leader announced that a flight to Mars would take place soon, designating the Moon as a key priority for the country. That same month, the US Secretary of Transportation promised that representatives of the country would set foot on the Earth's satellite before the end of the White House leader's current term.

Additionally, in December 2025, Donald Trump signed a special decree envisioning a return to the lunar world. According to this document, the task was set to return astronauts to the Moon by 2028 and build a permanent base there by 2030. These steps are being assessed as strategic moves aimed at further strengthening the US position in the space race.