September 7 is not just an ordinary date on the calendar. This day is associated with a major battle in world history, the symbol of a nation's independence, the extinction of an entire animal species, and a significant decision in the history of Uzbekistan's financial system.

Today, Monday, September 7, is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Clean Air. On this same date, Brazil celebrates its Independence Day. Historically, events such as the Battle of Borodino in 1812, the death of the last thylacine in 1936, and the establishment of the National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Uzbekistan in 1991 took place.

1. September 7 — International Day of Clean Air for blue skies

The UN has designated September 7 as the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies . This date has been observed since 2020.

The main goal of the day is to draw attention to the problem of air pollution and strengthen international cooperation to ensure clean air.

According to the UN, air pollution is one of the most serious environmental risks to human health and is intrinsically linked to climate change.

Clean air is not just an environmental issue, but a matter of human health and quality of life.

The 2026 UN address also emphasized the serious impact of air pollution on human health and the economy.

2. Brazil gained independence on this very day

September 7 is a national holiday for Brazil — Independence Day.

On September 7, 1822, Pedro I declared political separation from Portugal. This event is known in Brazilian history as the 'Cry of Ipiranga'. The National Library of Brazil also records September 7, 1822, as the primary date of the country's independence.

Thus, September 7 became a symbol of a new era of statehood in Brazilian history.

3. 1812 — The Battle of Borodino took place

Exactly 214 years ago, on September 7, 1812, the Battle of Borodino took place between Napoleon Bonaparte's French army and the Russian army.

The battle occurred near the village of Borodino, close to Moscow, and was one of the largest clashes in Napoleon's campaign in Russia. The Borodino Museum also cites September 7, 1812, as the date of the battle.

Historians evaluate the outcome of this battle differently: both sides suffered heavy losses, and although the Russian army later retreated, Napoleon did not achieve the decisive result he expected.

Therefore, Borodino is considered a major turning point not only in military history but also in the fate of Napoleon's Russian campaign.

4. 1936 — The last thylacine died

September 7 is also a somber date for natural history.

On this day in 1936, at the Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania, the last known thylacine (Tasmanian tiger) died.

The thylacine was also known as the 'Tasmanian tiger'. It was not a tiger, but a marsupial mammal.

Several factors contributed to its extinction:

hunting and persecution;

destruction of habitat;

human activity;

other ecological factors;

certain diseases.

The species was officially declared extinct in 1986.

Interestingly, the death of the last thylacine led to September 7 being remembered in Australia as National Threatened Species Day .

5. 1947 — Moscow celebrated its 800th anniversary

On September 7, 1947, the 800th anniversary of the city of Moscow was widely celebrated.

Events dedicated to this date were held in various parts of the capital. Photographs kept in the Moscow archives show that parades and public events took place in the city on September 7, 1947, in honor of the jubilee.

A large festive fireworks display was also held over the Moscow Kremlin that day.

6. 1991 — An important step in Uzbekistan's financial system

September 7, 1991, is also an important date for Uzbekistan's economic history.

On this day, by Presidential decree, the National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan was established. The document stated that the purpose of establishing the bank was to serve the country's foreign economic relations and increase their efficiency.

This decision was one of the important steps taken in the process of shaping Uzbekistan's independent economic policy.

What is today's date remembered for?

September 7 cannot be linked to just one event.

Year Event 1822 The main history of Brazil's independence began 1812 The Battle of Borodino took place 1936 The last known thylacine died 1947 Moscow celebrated its 800th anniversary 1991 The National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Uzbekistan was established 2020 September 7 began to be celebrated by the UN as Clean Air Day

The most important conclusion

September 7 unites different directions of history at one point: statehood, war and peace, nature conservation, economic independence, and human health.

Today's date reminds us of another truth: history is not just a list of events left in the past. It also influences our decisions today.

Borodino reminds us of the consequences of war, Brazil's independence of the importance of statehood, the fate of the thylacine of the need to protect nature, and Clean Air Day of the responsibility to leave a healthy environment for future generations .