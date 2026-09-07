Dollar exchange rate expected to drop on September 8
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The dollar exchange rate effective for September 8 is expected to decrease by 4–5 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.
Best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Invest Finance Bank — 11,790 soums.
• Anorbank — 11,780 soums.
• Universalbank — 11,780 soums.
Best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Tengebank — 11,820 soums.
• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,825 soums.
The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.
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