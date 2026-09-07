Dollar exchange rate expected to drop on September 8

·49·Economy
Dollar exchange rate expected to drop on September 8

The dollar exchange rate effective for September 8 is expected to decrease by 4–5 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 11,790 soums.

• Anorbank — 11,780 soums.

• Universalbank — 11,780 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Tengebank — 11,820 soums.

• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,825 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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