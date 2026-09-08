King Charles reminds Prince Harry of his 'place' in the monarchy

Great Britain King Charles III has confirmed that even if Prince Harry and his wife Meghan return to the country, they will remain non-working members of the royal family. This was reported by the Associated Press.

In a letter sent on behalf of the King to high-ranking government and state officials, it was noted that the status of Harry and Meghan has not changed since they stepped back from their official royal duties in 2020.

The document states that charitable activities carried out by the couple will be viewed as personal initiatives, and operational matters regarding their security will be handled by the relevant police authorities.

The letter was sent by the Lord Chamberlain, a high-ranking official of the royal household, to heads of government and military departments, as well as to lord-lieutenants, who are the King's representatives in the regions.

Through this message, the royal palace aims to prevent various interpretations regarding the status of Harry and Meghan.

The Associated Press notes that the document once again demonstrates that the couple's position within the royal family has not changed. At the same time, the fact that the letter was sent to a wide range of officials has fueled concerns that Harry and Meghan's activities could be confused with those of the working royal family.

The issue of Prince Harry's security also remains at the center of discussion. He in Great Britain has been engaged in a long-running legal battle with the government over the restoration of state-funded police protection.

After Harry and Meghan left their official royal duties in 2020, the previous form of state-provided security measures was revoked.

The question of whether or not to provide the couple with permanent police protection is considered by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC). The letter sent on behalf of the King specifically emphasizes that urgent decisions regarding security fall under the jurisdiction of the relevant police authorities.