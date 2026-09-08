Samsung explains the unique feature of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 screen

In the new generation gadget market, technological innovations are not always received in the same way. According to ixbt.com, some users have encountered an unusual situation while using their new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra devices. Specifically, it was found that when pressure is applied to the corner of the main flexible display, the panel sinks slightly inward. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This situation has understandably raised questions among many buyers, leading them to evaluate it as a manufacturing defect or flaw. However, the South Korean tech giant has officially stated that this is not an error but a unique feature of the device's engineering design.

Damping system and its function

Samsung representatives explain that the smartphone's main flexible display is equipped with a special damping structure around its outer corners. The main purpose of this solution is to increase the panel's durability and effectively protect it from daily mechanical loads.

During the design process, engineers left a small distance or gap between certain internal components. It is precisely because of this technological gap that slight movement is felt when the user presses on certain parts of the display. The company emphasizes that this was done intentionally to ensure the reliability of the panel.

No impact on device functionality

Experts note that this constructive solution does not have any negative impact on the screen's operation or the smartphone's overall performance. On the contrary, the slight flexibility of the screen corners helps to reduce the pressure force that occurs during the collision of internal parts.

In the company's official statement, consumer concerns are clarified as follows: «SM-F976N users think there is a defect when they notice the main display corners sinking slightly upon light pressure. However, this is a damping construction applied to the outer corners to increase the durability of the flexible device».

Thus, Samsung has once again confirmed to users that this situation is not a malfunction. It was stated that modern foldable smartphone technology requires unique approaches and these small details serve to extend the service life of the gadget.