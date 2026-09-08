70-Year-Old Woman Traded Her 17-Year-Old Adopted Daughter for a Monkey

On September 3 of this year, a 70-year-old woman in Missouri, USA, faced court for putting the life of her adopted child in serious danger. During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman sent her 17-year-old daughter to acquaintances in Texas and received an exotic monkey in exchange. This was reported by "People".

It is noted that the Lincoln County judge initially sentenced the defendant to 7 years in prison. However, the execution of the sentence was suspended, and instead, the woman was given three years of probation .

The former guardian was found guilty of sending the 17-year-old girl to the home of acquaintances living in Texas. Most shockingly, in exchange for the teenager's fate, she received an exotic monkey.

According to law enforcement agencies, the girl was kept in the Texas home alongside wild animals. She not only lived in such harsh conditions but was also forced to care for the animals.

School security and social services intervened in the incident. This was triggered by the teenager's prolonged absence from classes and activities. Upon investigating the situation, officials determined that the girl was not receiving adequate care.

It turned out that Brandy Deutsch had fostered and cared for over 200 children throughout her life. However, following this incident, the court revoked her guardianship license.

Additionally, as part of a plea agreement reached during the investigation, additional charges related to child abuse were dropped.

The defendant's own biological daughter also commented in court. She stated that she was in a state of shock due to the decision and the leniency of the sentence. According to her, this case demonstrates serious flaws in the social protection system and shows that the system failed to protect the child.

Currently, the 17-year-old adopted girl is in the custody of Texas social services. She is trying to return to a normal and stable life after the traumatic events she endured.

This incident once again highlighted the importance of the responsibility of guardianship and social protection systems in ensuring the fate and safety of children.