Female staff working at Eiffel Tower removed due to 'non-mahram' status

An investigation has been launched into reports that female staff were forced to leave their posts during a visit by a Hindu religious delegation to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This was reported by Reuters.

The incident reportedly took place on September 6 during a private visit to the Eiffel Tower by a delegation associated with the Hindu religious organization known as BAPS, consisting of approximately 100 people.

Union representative Diane Davuan told Reuters that female staff were asked to leave their posts and be replaced by male colleagues while the delegation passed through. This situation caused dissatisfaction and protests among the staff.

It is noted that on September 7 staff held a meeting to discuss the incident and communicate with management. As a result, the Eiffel Tower opened later than scheduled. At the entrance, a sign appeared explaining the delay due to “operational reasons” .

Davuan stated that the tower's administration apologized to the staff for the incident.

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire also announced that an investigation into the incident would begin as soon as possible. He emphasized that the staff's dissatisfaction was justified and that all causes leading to the situation must be identified.

Additionally, regarding the incident, the BAPS organization also issued a statement. It stated that the delegation's arrival was planned to coincide with the tower's opening to avoid disrupting visitors.

Organization representatives noted that, according to their understanding, no one was blocked from entering the Eiffel Tower. At the same time, BAPS apologized for any inconvenience or distress caused.

It is reported that Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, also responded to the incident. She emphasized that women in France participate in public life on an equal footing with men, and that welcoming others does not mean abandoning the country's values.

It is reported that the BAPS delegation visited France to participate in events marking the opening of a Hindu temple near Paris .

An investigation into the incident at the Eiffel Tower is currently underway. It is expected that all circumstances surrounding the event will be clarified and the exact reasons that led to the female staff leaving their posts will be determined.