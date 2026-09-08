Teachers to receive bonuses of over 1 million soums: Expected payments

In Uzbekistan, important changes have been introduced to the material incentive system for educators and managerial staff. On the occasion of "October 1 – Teachers and Trainers Day," widely celebrated across the country, the amount of bonuses provided to system employees has been significantly increased. So, how much monetary bonus will teachers receive on the eve of the holiday, and based on what criteria are these funds calculated? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue—all the details regarding the exact calculation formula for the bonus and the minimum wage.

Presidential decree and new standards for bonus amounts

The state leadership is adopting decisions aimed at supporting education sector employees and adequately incentivizing their labor:

Decree requirements: In accordance with the relevant presidential decree, the amount of holiday bonuses provided to pedagogical and managerial staff of educational institutions has been raised to a new level;

Percentage indicator: According to the document, the bonus amount is set at up to 75 percent of the established minimum wage;

Support measures: Such financial incentives serve to further strengthen the status of teachers in society and ensure they celebrate their professional holiday in high spirits.

"Bonuses provided to pedagogical and managerial staff on the occasion of October 1 are calculated based on the established minimum wage," official sources state.

Calculation basis and financial indicators

The main figures and conditions applied in forming the holiday bonus look as follows:

Minimum wage amount: Currently, the minimum wage established in the republic is 1 million 360 thousand soums;

Upper limit of the bonus: Based on the above indicator, pedagogical and managerial staff can be awarded a bonus of up to 1 million 20 thousand soums;

Dependence on salary: An important aspect is that the bonus amount is calculated not from the teacher's personal monthly salary, but precisely from the established minimum wage.

Main solution and expected results ahead of the holiday

The primary issue of interest to many is who these funds will be given to and in what order. The most important solution and conclusion is that, since the minimum wage has been set at 1 million 360 thousand soums, a one-time holiday bonus equal to 75 percent of it, amounting up to 1 million 20 thousand soums, is intended to be delivered on time to all active teachers and school principals in the country.

In your opinion, how do such material incentives given to teachers on the occasion of their professional holiday affect their work efficiency? Leave your comments below and share this important news with your loved ones and dear teachers!