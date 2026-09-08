Teachers to receive bonuses of over 1 million soums: Expected payments

·67·Uzbekistan
Teachers to receive bonuses of over 1 million soums: Expected payments

In Uzbekistan, important changes have been introduced to the material incentive system for educators and managerial staff. On the occasion of "October 1 – Teachers and Trainers Day," widely celebrated across the country, the amount of bonuses provided to system employees has been significantly increased. So, how much monetary bonus will teachers receive on the eve of the holiday, and based on what criteria are these funds calculated? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue—all the details regarding the exact calculation formula for the bonus and the minimum wage.

Presidential decree and new standards for bonus amounts

The state leadership is adopting decisions aimed at supporting education sector employees and adequately incentivizing their labor:

  • Decree requirements: In accordance with the relevant presidential decree, the amount of holiday bonuses provided to pedagogical and managerial staff of educational institutions has been raised to a new level;

  • Percentage indicator: According to the document, the bonus amount is set at up to 75 percent of the established minimum wage;

  • Support measures: Such financial incentives serve to further strengthen the status of teachers in society and ensure they celebrate their professional holiday in high spirits.

"Bonuses provided to pedagogical and managerial staff on the occasion of October 1 are calculated based on the established minimum wage," official sources state.

Calculation basis and financial indicators

The main figures and conditions applied in forming the holiday bonus look as follows:

  • Minimum wage amount: Currently, the minimum wage established in the republic is 1 million 360 thousand soums;

  • Upper limit of the bonus: Based on the above indicator, pedagogical and managerial staff can be awarded a bonus of up to 1 million 20 thousand soums;

  • Dependence on salary: An important aspect is that the bonus amount is calculated not from the teacher's personal monthly salary, but precisely from the established minimum wage.

Main solution and expected results ahead of the holiday

The primary issue of interest to many is who these funds will be given to and in what order. The most important solution and conclusion is that, since the minimum wage has been set at 1 million 360 thousand soums, a one-time holiday bonus equal to 75 percent of it, amounting up to 1 million 20 thousand soums, is intended to be delivered on time to all active teachers and school principals in the country.

In your opinion, how do such material incentives given to teachers on the occasion of their professional holiday affect their work efficiency? Leave your comments below and share this important news with your loved ones and dear teachers!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?Today, 14:14Temperature rise expected in Uzbekistan tomorrowTemperature rise expected in Uzbekistan tomorrowToday, 13:20Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!Today, 09:58Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilitiesTwo important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilitiesYesterday, 21:04Will border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreementWill border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreementYesterday, 15:59The new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyoneThe new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyoneYesterday, 15:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post
Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post