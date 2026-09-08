Kylian Mbappé comments on France's World Cup defeat

Kylian Mbappé, the striker for the France national team and Real Madrid, shared his thoughts for the first time following the tough defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. As reported by Goal.com, the 27-year-old footballer refused to admit that this result was the most painful blow of his career, but emphasized that the national team's desire for victory has not faded. This is reported by Goal.com reported by.

Recall that the France national team was eliminated from the tournament after losing 0-2 to Spain in the World Cup semi-final. This defeat was a serious blow to French fans and players. Nevertheless, team captain Kylian Mbappé recalled that he had experienced such painful moments before.

Painful defeats and lost finals

The Real Madrid star spoke at a press conference ahead of the upcoming Champions League match against Inter, recalling the most difficult moments of his career. According to him, although the semi-final defeat was difficult, it is hard to call it the toughest of his career.

“It was difficult. The toughest... I don't know. Because I have also lost a World Cup final and a Champions League final,” said the French striker, recalling painful memories from previous years.

Although the player triumphed in the 2018 World Cup, he knows well that he has faced intense challenges in subsequent major global tournaments. Therefore, he has learned to accept any failure professionally.

Future goals and the desire for victory

Kylian Mbappé also added that the team formed a special bond with the fans because they did not perform poorly in the overall competition and defended the country's image worthily. In his opinion, the national team should be proud of the performance shown and the efforts on the pitch.

The French striker firmly stated that this defeat would neither diminish his personal ambitions nor the entire national team's drive for future victories. In his view, it is not always possible to be a world champion, but maintaining a hunger for victory is the most important factor.

“You cannot always win the World Cup, because it is not always possible. But we are always hungry for victory. The day we lose that hunger, it will all be over,” concluded Kylian Mbappé.