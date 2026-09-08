Trump claimed the Moon: what does international law say about this?

·53·World
Trump claimed the Moon: what does international law say about this?

US President Donald Trump made an unusual post about the Moon. On September 6, he posted an image on his Truth Social page featuring the Moon, the US flag, and “The moon is ours” written on it.

However, from the perspective of international law, the Moon is not the territory of any state. This issue is regulated by the Outer Space Treaty which entered into force in 1967.

Article 2 of the treaty stipulates that outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, cannot be claimed by any state through sovereignty, use, occupation, or any other means.

The document also provides that the Moon and other celestial bodies shall be free for exploration and use by all states without discrimination and for peaceful purposes.

Therefore, Trump's “The moon is ours” statement cannot be considered an official territorial claim by the US over the Moon. The fact that US astronauts landed on the Moon or conducted research there does not give the country the right to declare the Moon its territory.

The Outer Space Treaty entered into force in 1967 and is considered one of the fundamental documents of international space law today. According to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, Uzbekistan acceded to this treaty on October 17, 2024.

Donald TrumpMoonOuter Space TreatyInternational LawSpace Exploration
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The number of wars in the world has reached a record levelThe number of wars in the world has reached a record levelToday, 15:07Famous TV presenter sentenced to deathFamous TV presenter sentenced to deathToday, 14:4670-Year-Old Woman Traded Her 17-Year-Old Adopted Daughter for a Monkey70-Year-Old Woman Traded Her 17-Year-Old Adopted Daughter for a MonkeyToday, 14:36Female staff working at Eiffel Tower removed due to 'non-mahram' statusFemale staff working at Eiffel Tower removed due to 'non-mahram' statusToday, 14:27King Charles reminds Prince Harry of his 'place' in the monarchyKing Charles reminds Prince Harry of his 'place' in the monarchyToday, 13:48Doctors in Spain are going on strike: how will the new law conflict end?Doctors in Spain are going on strike: how will the new law conflict end?Today, 13:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online