US President Donald Trump made an unusual post about the Moon. On September 6, he posted an image on his Truth Social page featuring the Moon, the US flag, and “The moon is ours” written on it.

However, from the perspective of international law, the Moon is not the territory of any state. This issue is regulated by the Outer Space Treaty which entered into force in 1967.

Article 2 of the treaty stipulates that outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, cannot be claimed by any state through sovereignty, use, occupation, or any other means.

The document also provides that the Moon and other celestial bodies shall be free for exploration and use by all states without discrimination and for peaceful purposes.

Therefore, Trump's “The moon is ours” statement cannot be considered an official territorial claim by the US over the Moon. The fact that US astronauts landed on the Moon or conducted research there does not give the country the right to declare the Moon its territory.

The Outer Space Treaty entered into force in 1967 and is considered one of the fundamental documents of international space law today. According to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, Uzbekistan acceded to this treaty on October 17, 2024.