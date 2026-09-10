22-year-old video blogger attacked on the street: he addressed his fans

Famous British YouTube blogger TommyInnit, real name Tom Simons, said he was attacked on the street. The 22-year-old Minecraft star asked his fans not to punch him in the face if they see him.

The blogger addressed this in an unusual way in a video aimed at his millions of subscribers. According to him, a stranger punched him in the face the day before. However, he did not disclose where or why the incident happened. This was reported by Need To Know.

In the video, marks resembling redness were visible around TommyInnit's left eye. He said:

«Hi everyone, just a quick message. If you see me in public, please don't punch me in the face. Someone punched me in the face yesterday. A drunk Irishman. I didn't like it. I would be very happy if you didn't do that. Thanks».

The unusual appeal gathered hundreds of thousands of views shortly after being posted on Instagram. However, the blogger's subscribers saw a humorous side to his serious request and reacted to the incident in different ways.

Tommy did not say whether the person who attacked him recognized him or not, nor whether the incident was reported to the police.

The content creator has previously spoken about uncomfortable situations involving the public. In particular, in June, Tommy and his colleague, YouTube blogger Jack Manifold spoke on the «Shut Up I'm Talking» podcast about being harassed by fans in a park.

Nottingham-born Tommy gained fame through Minecraft-based videos and live streams. Currently, his main YouTube channel has over 15 million subscribers .

The blogger's latest appeal has once again sparked discussions on social media.