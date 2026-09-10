US dollar rate to decline on September 11

·75·Economy
US dollar rate to decline on September 11

The US dollar exchange rate effective for September 11 is expected to drop by around 14–15 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best exchange rate for purchasing US dollars at banks stands at 11,790 soums, offered by Universalbank.

The best rate for buying dollars from banks is 11,830 soums, recorded at Asia Alliance Bank.

Rates may fluctuate throughout the day. For exact rates, it is recommended to check the official websites of the banks.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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