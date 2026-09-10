War in the Middle East: Iran strikes US airbase, Pentagon deploys troops to the border

·112·World
War in the Middle East: Iran strikes US airbase, Pentagon deploys troops to the border

The direct military confrontation between the US and Iran in the Middle East has entered its most dangerous and intense phase. Following the destruction of five Iranian tankers by the US Central Command, Tehran launched an unprecedented retaliatory operation. Overnight on Wednesday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched powerful missile strikes on a US airbase in Jordan and two American destroyers. Influential CBS news correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, citing sources, reported that several US combat aircraft were seriously damaged at the base in Jordan, with one attack aircraft losing a wing. The situation has become so critical that the Pentagon has decided to immediately deploy a new battalion of Marines toward the Iranian borders, while terrifying explosions are echoing in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. So, which famous F-15 and A-10 aircraft were targeted at the American base, how many Patriot missiles did the US air defense forces expend, and is the Trump administration preparing to prolong the war until 2027? At the end of the article, we present all the details regarding the main intrigue — the mysterious explosions on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and the scenario of a large-scale war engulfing the region.

Night retaliatory strike on Muwaffaq Salti Airbase: A-10 left wingless and damaged F-15s

According to reports from CBS journalist Jennifer Jacobs and Iran's Press TV, serious damage has been recorded at the airbase in Jordan:

  • Attack aircraft disabled: As a result of the attack, the US Air Force's famous A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft was hit and lost its wing;

  • Eight fighters damaged: Nearly 8 F-15 fighter jets stationed at the base were lightly damaged and returned to service after repairs;

  • F-35 and F-16 sites targeted: According to a statement by the Iranian IRGC, the strikes were mainly directed at hangars and maintenance areas housing the US's most advanced F-35, F-16, and F-15 aircraft;

  • Over 30 Patriot missiles: To repel the attack, the American military was forced to launch over 30 expensive Patriot anti-aircraft missiles in a single night.

“Several American military aircraft were damaged at the Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan as a result of Iran's night missile attacks. These strikes were carried out in response to the US destruction of five Iranian tankers,” wrote the CBS journalist.

Pentagon's counter-move: Marines and a military plan extending until 2027

The American General Staff is urgently strengthening its military presence in the region:

  • New expeditionary battalion mobilization: Influential The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the Pentagon will send a new expeditionary battalion of Marines to areas near the Iranian border late this autumn;

  • Rotation of 2,400 soldiers: The new forces will replace 2,400 soldiers of the 11th Expeditionary Battalion, who have been on duty since June on three massive amphibious assault ships in the Arabian Sea near Iran;

  • War regime until 2027: According to the WSJ, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has extended the service period of military units in the region until 2027 , which allows President Donald Trumpto utilize all military options in a long-term war scenario;

  • 50,000-strong contingent and indefinite term: The service of air defense units consisting of 50,000 soldiers mobilized to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles and drones has been extended indefinitely; additionally, F-16 squadrons of the US National Guard are arriving to replace aircraft returning to Aviano Air Base in Italy.

Mysterious explosions in the Strait of Hormuz: Oil artery at risk

The most critical issue of interest to the world community and the global economy is how this confrontation will affect the Strait of Hormuz, through which the world's oil supply passes. The most important conclusion is that, military actions are setting not only land-based airbases but also global sea routes ablaze. According to urgent reports from the Iranian state broadcaster (IRIB) and the official IRNA agency, a series of powerful explosions occurred around Qeshm Island, which belongs to Iran, in the Strait of Hormuz. It remains unknown whether the explosions were directed at targets at sea or on the island itself. The hitting of American aircraft in Jordan, the explosions in Hormuz, and the approach of US Marines signify that the threshold of the hybrid conflict between the two countries has been crossed and the probability of a full-scale major war is higher than ever.

Do you think Iran's open strikes on a US airbase and the damage to aircraft will force Washington to launch a large-scale land and air war? How will the plan to keep 50,000 US troops in the region until 2027 affect the crisis in the Middle East? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot event shaking global security with your loved ones and international politics enthusiasts!

АҚШ‑Эрон со‘ровиОрмуз бўғозиАвиабаза ҳужумлариF‑15 ва F‑16Patriot ракеталариГлобал нефть таъминотиХавфли уруш сценарийси
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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