As discussions regarding the future of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, the reigning Premier League champion, continue, former club forward Andy Cole has questioned why the Norwegian would want to move to another team. According to Goal.com, the 26-year-old sniper continues to attract the attention of Europe's top clubs with his goals and records. This is reported by Goal.com .

Haaland, who solidified his status at Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, and Borussia Dortmund, joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022. Valued at just 51 million pounds at the time, the player has managed to score 167 goals in 203 matches for the club to date, and his transfer value has increased several times over.

Haaland's records on English pitches

The Norwegian striker reached the milestone of 100 goals in the English championship in the fewest number of games — just 111 matches. Although the Manchester City management has signed a long-term contract with the player until 2034, questions about his future are constantly being asked.

In particular, reports of interest from Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona remain a staple in the press. Nevertheless, in an exclusive interview with Unibet Casino, Andy Cole shared his unique perspective on the player and analyzed his intentions.

Andy Cole believes Haaland focuses on team play

According to Cole, only Haaland himself can decide how long he stays in England. If the player is enjoying his game and playing an important role in the dressing room, there is no logical reason for him to leave.

The former striker also noted that Erling does not attach much importance to personal records. Cole says that goals and records are secondary, and the main focus should be on team victories, as high results can only be achieved through the opportunities created by teammates.