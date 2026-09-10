Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski Clash Sets New MLS Record

·3·Sport
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski Clash Sets New MLS Record

The latest round of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season was filled with intense competition and historic results. According to Goal.com, the match between Chicago Fire and Inter Miami at Soldier Field ended in a 1-1 draw. The game attracted significant attention from the football community not only for its exciting events on the pitch but also for a record-breaking attendance for the league. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The high level of interest in the match was evident from the number of fans who attended. A total of 63,094 spectators gathered to watch the clash from the stands. This figure set a brand new record for the Chicago club at their home stadium. Interestingly, the previous record was also set during a match between these same teams last season.

European legends in the center of the pitch

The presence of world football stars like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Casemiro elevated the quality of the match. Robert Lewandowski, playing for the hosts, showcased his brilliance in the 10th minute. The former Bayern and Barcelona striker scored with an acrobatic effort, opening the scoring and delighting thousands of fans.

Although the hosts dominated the first half, Inter Miami increased their intensity after the break and managed to restore balance. Early in the second half, another veteran with vast experience on European pitches made his mark for the visitors. Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro headed home from a corner kick to equalize.

Lionel Messi's latest record

The focus during the goal was on Lionel Messi. The Argentine star provided the precise assist that proved crucial for Casemiro's goal. This assist marked Lionel Messi's 13th of the current season, cementing his position as the clear leader in the league's assist charts. Additionally, this set-piece delivery was recorded as another historic milestone in the Argentine forward's illustrious career.

Both teams had several opportunities to secure a win throughout the match. However, the balance between attacking intent and defensive solidity remained until the final whistle. As a result, the star-studded teams were forced to share the points, and the match ended in a fair draw.

Lionel MessiRobert LewandowskiInter MiamiChicago FireMLS
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Jahongir Tursunov
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