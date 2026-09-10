Xiaomi introduces its first AI-powered safe gas stove

Xiaomi has started accepting pre-orders for its latest Mijia Smart Gas Stove 3 Max, which features AI capabilities, in the Chinese market. Priced at approximately $400 (2704 yuan) on the JD.com platform, this device brings a new level of safety and modern technology to the kitchen appliance market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main highlight of the new device is its intelligent safety system. The console on the right side of the stove is equipped with a high-temperature resistant titanium probe capable of withstanding heat up to 500 degrees. This sensor makes direct contact with the bottom of the cookware and transmits data to a special algorithm.

Smart features and safety technologies

The integrated intelligent system can easily detect if water has boiled dry in a pot or if it is empty. If the system detects any dangerous situation, the gas supply is automatically cut off, and a notification is sent to the user's smartphone via the Xiaomi Home app.

The device also monitors whether the user has moved away from the stove. For this purpose, a special radar covering an area of up to 0.9 meters is provided. If the owner is not near the stove for 30 minutes, a voice reminder sounds, and after one hour, the gas is completely turned off.

Technical specifications and conveniences

The Mijia Smart Gas Stove 3 Max models provide 5200 W of power on both burners. A dual-channel oxygen supply system and 154 flame ports ensure stable combustion. It is possible to set a timer from 1 to 180 minutes for each burner, and the right side displays the cookware temperature in real-time.

The thermal efficiency of the device has reached 75 percent, which is 12 percent higher than the previous generation model. Additionally, a special nano-coating protects the glass surface from water and oil, while a three-layer air chamber reduces the ambient temperature by up to 22 degrees.