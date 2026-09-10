“I didn't need your concert, I needed you” — Meghan Markle is deeply offended by Beyoncé

An unexpected and noisy scandal has erupted among world show business and high-society figures. After six years of life in the USA, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who returned to the UK with her husband Prince Harry, was deeply offended by pop queen Beyoncé. According to the British The Voice publication, despite the singer coming to London with her husband Jay-Z, she refused to meet or communicate with Meghan Markle in person. Such coldness between stars who previously openly declared their friendship has caused sensational discussions. So, what did Meghan Markle expect from Beyoncé, what secrets did 'Naughty But Nice' podcast host Rob Shuter reveal, and what were their relationships like before? At the end of the article, we present all the details regarding the main intrigue — why Meghan's personal pride was so wounded and the future of the ties between the two star families.

Refusal of the London meeting: “She didn't even have time for a cup of tea”

According to Rob Shuter's insider information, Meghan Markle had high hopes for the couple's trip to the UK:

Grand concerts in London: Rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) gave two major concerts at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4 and 5, while Beyoncé supported her husband from the VIP box (the singer was congratulated on her 45th birthday from the stage);

Dashed hopes: Meghan Markle planned to have lunch or tea and chat in an informal, private setting with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the days between the concerts with Prince Harry;

Open disregard: However, even though the singer was in London for several days, she did not spare a single minute for the Duchess; no meeting was arranged for Meghan.

“Meghan didn't expect them to roll out the red carpet, but she was 100 percent sure they would meet over a cup of tea or lunch. The fact that nothing happened hurt her pride very deeply. She never expected such cold treatment and disregard from Beyoncé,” Rob Shuter emphasized.

“My princess”: History of friendship and previous sincere steps

The reason for the Duchess's deep resentment lies in their previously warm relationship:

First meeting and sensational compliment: The couples first met at the premiere of 'The Lion King' in London in 2019; back then, before leaving the monarchy, Meghan was hugged tightly by Beyoncé, who called her 'My princess,' even though she didn't officially hold such a title;

Visits to concerts in the USA: The Sussexes made special visits to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2023, and last year to the Californiashow of 'Cowboy Carter';

Not as a simple fan, but as a friend: According to a quote from IBT, Meghan considered herself not just a famous spectator attending a concert, but an equal close friend of Beyoncé.

A heavy blow to Meghan Markle's pride

The most important issue that has interested many fans and media following the lives of stars is why Beyoncé, who once showed respect, no longer wants to meet with Meghan Markle. The most important conclusion is that, after Meghan and Harry left the royal family, they significantly lost their former influence and prestige among Hollywood elites and US stars. Business moguls like Beyoncé and Jay-Z try to keep their reputation away from excessive media scandals. For Meghan, Beyoncé coming to London and ignoring her meeting request was a major psychological blow: the pop queen clearly showed that the Duchess has already fallen out of her circle of communication and that their friendship is a thing of the past.

Do you think Beyoncé's refusal to meet with Meghan Markle is due to the stars' busy schedules and lack of time, or is it clear proof that former royals are no longer interesting to US stars? Is Meghan Markle's resentment justified? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the unexpected scandal in the world of show business with your friends and loved ones!