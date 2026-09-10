Professional Photography Kit Introduced for Vivo X500 Pro Max Flagship

Vivo has officially unveiled an exclusive accessory kit designed for its upcoming flagship, the Vivo X500 Pro Max smartphone. According to ixbt.com, this new kit significantly expands the device's photography capabilities, allowing it to compete with professional-grade cameras and clearly distinguishing it from other leading brands on the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to a special video released by the company, famous Chinese musician and actor Jay Chou has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Vivo's mobile photography division. This partnership aims to further popularize the brand's camera capabilities.

Professional Accessories and Unique Features

The special mobile photography kit for the smartphone includes two teleconverters, a protective case, and a professional grip that ensures more comfortable use of the device. This ergonomic grip transforms a regular phone into a professional shooting device.

One of the most notable aspects of the accessory set is the additional screen that attaches to the back panel via magnets. This small display serves as a convenient video viewfinder for taking high-quality selfies using the main camera.

Design and Expected Launch Date

The device's exterior design is similar to previous generation models, retaining the large circular camera block on the back panel. In the center of this optical module is the prominent blue Zeiss logo, which indicates the high quality of the optics.

Previously, Vivo officially announced the design of three new models in the X500 series. The full launch of the X500 series smartphones is scheduled to take place in China on September 21 of this year.

The launch event is expected to showcase not only the smartphones but also the Vivo Watch 6 smartwatches and Vivo Buds Clip wireless earbuds.