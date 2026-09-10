Laptop theft leads famous actor to police

·53·World
Laptop theft leads famous actor to police

A famous Turkish theater actor, Okan Karajan, is suspected of taking a laptop from a table during an event in Istanbul's Sisli district. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, as reported by "Haberler".

It is noted that the incident occurred on February 27th on Darulaceze Street in the Sisli Merkez neighborhood. An individual named E.Sh.A. filed a police report on March 2nd, stating that his laptop had gone missing during the event.

The complainant also provided security camera footage of the incident to law enforcement. He claimed that Okan Karajan was the one who took the computer.

Police officers carefully examined the surveillance footage and identified the person who took the laptop as Okan Karajan. The actor, in his statement to the police, claimed that he did not take the laptop with the intention of stealing it, but rather

took it by mistake. took it by mistake he stated.

According to Karajan, a few days after the incident, on March 1st, E.Sh.A. came to him with three other people. The actor alleged that they attacked and beat him.

According to him, these individuals forcibly took him away and placed him in the trunk of a car. Then, inside the vehicle, they hit him on the head with a gun handle five times.

Karajan described this situation as violence and coercion against him. He also mentioned that this incident occurred after the dispute regarding the computer.

The actor's mother denied his claims

However, Okan Karajan's mother, I.K., denied her son's claims. She said that Okan came home with a computer after an iftar program on the day of the incident and told her that the laptop had been gifted to him.

According to his mother, she personally handed the laptop over to the person who came to collect it a few days later.

I.K. stated that Okan never left his room, that no one forcibly took him from the house, and that he was not beaten.

The actor's mother also mentioned that her son has mental health issues. According to her, his behavior has become unstable because he has not been taking his medication regularly for some time.

Okan Karajan was arrested for the crime of "open theft" and was sent to court on March 7th.However, he was released after being sent to court.

Currently, the released security camera footage shows Karajan talking on the phone, examining the laptop on the table, and then tucking it under his arm before leaving the scene.

For now, the statements of the parties regarding the incident differ. While the actor claims he took the laptop by mistake, the police identified Karajan as the person who took it based on camera footage. At the same time, the actor's claims of being subjected to violence have also been reported.

Okan KarajanТуркиятеатрноутбукҳужумполициясуд
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Aziza Shukhratova
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