An unprecedented international plot that could have blown up diplomatic relations between Russia and Great Britain and dragged London into a direct war has been thwarted. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a 45-year-old former employee of an organization that provided security for the British Embassy in Moscow. According to investigation data, the individual was recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and had been collecting classified information on the private addresses, vehicles, meeting schedules, and security systems of British Ambassador Nigel Casey and other foreign diplomats. According to the Russian special services, Kyiv planned to use this information to stage a terrorist attack against the British ambassador in the heart of Moscow and blame the Kremlin for the incident.

So, which well-known Ukrainian blogger led this surveillance operation, what charges were brought against the arrested Muscovite, and what ironic warning did the FSB send to Britain's famous MI6 intelligence agency? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the true goals of the global military provocation behind this plan.

Stalking the Ambassador and the 'Apostle Dmitry' trail

According to official materials and investigative documents released by the FSB, the details of the incident were revealed as follows:

An insider: The arrested 45-year-old Moscow citizen previously worked for an organization that provided security for the British Embassy in Moscow and was well-acquainted with the diplomatic mission's internal security protocols;

Recruitment by the SBU: It turned out that he was recruited for cooperation by Ukrainian special services and had been transmitting all information regarding British diplomats to Kyiv;

Task from a Ukrainian blogger: The meticulous surveillance of the diplomats' residential addresses, license plates of vehicles used, daily movement routes, and meetings was carried out under the direct instruction of Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Karpenko, known on the internet as 'Apostle Dmitry';

Treason charges: A criminal case was initiated against the suspect under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (High Treason), and he has been placed in custody.

Kyiv's plan: Assassinate the Ambassador and drag London into a direct war

Representatives of the Russian special services noted that the gathered intelligence was not for mere curiosity, but was intended to serve a horrific, bloody plan:

Assassination attempt on Ambassador Nigel Casey: The authors of the plan in Kyiv aimed to carry out a terrorist attack in Moscow against the British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia, Nigel Casey, and members of the diplomatic corps;

Goal to blame Russia: Once the terrorist attack was carried out, it was intended to be presented to the world as a crime orchestrated by the Russian government and its special services;

Weapons and sanctions: Through this, the Ukrainian leadership planned to drag Great Britain into a direct armed conflict with Russia, incite public outrage, and secure the delivery of new types of heavy weaponry as well as the imposition of unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

FSB statement: 'We hope MI6 is not involved in this'

In a video message released by Russian security agencies, a specific hint was dropped to British special services:

'Although Russian state security agencies have encountered various 'gambits' by Britain where they sacrifice their own citizens for political goals, we hope that this time British intelligence was unaware of this provocation prepared by Ukraine against British diplomats in Moscow. Otherwise, the matter will take a very serious and dangerous turn,' an FSB operative stated in the video.

A new dangerous threshold on the diplomatic front

This spy network uncovered around the British Embassy in Moscow shows how fragile the security of diplomatic missions is becoming. The plan by third-party forces to target a foreign ambassador in their capital to draw major powers into a direct war indicates that global security boundaries are completely disappearing. Had this terrorist attack succeeded, the confrontation between London and Moscow, already on the brink of nuclear risk, would have reached an irreversible tragic point. The FSB's public statement will now force British officials to take the security of their ambassadors and the actions of their allies more seriously.

In your opinion, how plausible is the possibility of dragging other countries into a major war by assassinating foreign diplomats, or is this just another geopolitical information war by special services? How will this event affect the complex relations between Russia and Great Britain? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis of an international detective story with your loved ones and politics enthusiasts!