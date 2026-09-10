Apple A20 Pro chip outperforms all competitors in performance

·40·Technology
Apple A20 Pro chip outperforms all competitors in performance

The A20 Pro processor used in the new generation iPhone 18 Pro smartphones introduced by Apple has recorded unprecedented results in initial tests. According to ixbt.com, this mobile platform has become the absolute leader in single-core performance, surpassing all existing processors on the market, including the new M6 computer chip. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

In Geekbench 6 benchmark tests, the new SoC managed to score 4725 points in single-core mode and 12,575 points in multi-core mode. Despite the number of cores remaining unchanged, these figures represent an increase of nearly 25 percent compared to the previous A19 Pro chip. This shows that the company's engineers have managed to significantly increase computing power while maintaining energy efficiency.

Mobile processor competition with computer chips

Experts note that the single-core performance of the A20 Pro chip can easily compete not only with other smartphone processors but also with the most advanced solutions designed for personal computers. Specifically, in this metric, the new mobile platform slightly outperforms Apple's own new M6 computer chip.

Traditional x86 architecture processors are left far behind in this regard. The fact that a compact processor designed for a mobile device is showing such high results is generating great interest in the technology world.

Multi-core capabilities

The A20 Pro also performed highly in multi-core tasks. The results in this mode are estimated to be on par with the capabilities of Apple's previous generation M3 and M4 computer chips.

Compared to standard desktop computer processors, the smartphone chip shows the same level as the popular Ryzen 5 7500F model in this area. It is particularly noteworthy that such high computing power is being demonstrated in a smartphone chassis with only a few watts of power limit.

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