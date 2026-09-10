iPhone 18 Pro smartphone reaches a new milestone in charging speed

Apple has significantly increased the wired charging speed for its latest flagship devices, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This innovation is important for users as it improves the convenience of using the gadgets and saves time. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new generation flagship takes only about 15 minutes to charge the battery from zero to fifty percent. For comparison, this is about five minutes faster than the previous iPhone 17 Pro model.

Compatible adapters are required

To take advantage of maximum charging speeds, users will need to look for a specifically compatible power adapter. Apple recommends using its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter. This adapter can deliver up to 60W of power in short-term mode.

According to the company, this configuration provides approximately 33 percent faster charging compared to the previous Pro generation using a USB-C cable. To operate at maximum speed, the adapter must support at least 60W of power, the USB Power Delivery 3.1 standard, and output voltage regulation.

Technical limitations and alternative options

The latter requirement limits the compatibility of some power blocks. Specifically, it was found that the 96W and 140W power adapters designed for MacBook do not support the necessary regulated voltage mode.

Nevertheless, it is still possible to use high-power USB-C adapters from third-party manufacturers, but in such cases, the maximum charging speed is not guaranteed. It is estimated that with some 45W blocks, the iPhone 18 Pro will charge to fifty percent in about 20 minutes, just like the iPhone 17 Pro.

Wireless technologies and package contents

According to the information provided by the company, just five minutes of wired fast charging is enough for approximately six hours of video playback. At the same time, wireless charging works slightly slower.

When using MagSafe technology and a compatible adapter with power above 35W, it takes about 30 minutes for the iPhone 18 Pro to charge from zero to fifty percent. Similar fast charging technology has also been announced for the foldable iPhone Duo model. As before, the power adapter must be purchased separately — the iPhone 18 Pro box only contains a USB-C cable, and no adapter is provided.