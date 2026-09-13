Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi Offer Assistance on Ukraine in Dialogue with Putin

·40·World
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi Offer Assistance on Ukraine in Dialogue with Putin

The ongoing BRICS summit in the Indian capital of New Delhi has become an important diplomatic platform not only for economic integration, but also for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, one of the most severe geopolitical crises in the world. During bilateral meetings, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, actively offering their "good offices" mediation services to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Disclosing the details of these negotiations, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that the two major leaders of the Global South showed great interest in this issue and that Putin warmly welcomed these initiatives.

So, what specific mediation proposals did Xi Jinping and Modi put forward, how did Putin respond to them, and can the world's two powerful nations become a decisive key to stopping the war?

"Good offices service to find a solution to the problem": Statement by Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin spokesman disclosed important details regarding the negotiations in New Delhi:

  • Active interest from Modi and Xi Jinping: "During bilateral contacts, Modi and Xi showed detailed interest in the topic of the settlement regarding Ukraine and actively offered their good offices services to help find a solution to the problem," Peskov told journalists;

  • Putin's positive reaction: The Russian President sincerely welcomed such readiness and the peacekeeping initiative of the leaders of the two countries;

  • Comprehensive information on the situation: It is reported that Putin provided the leaders of Beijing and Delhi with detailed information on the real situation on the battlefield and around the negotiations.

New Delhi Summit: The Ukrainian theme at the center

The main focus of the bilateral meetings at the BRICS venue is on security issues:

  • The main topic of the agenda: Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov had previously emphasized that the Ukrainian theme would be one of the main discussion issues during the bilateral meetings within the summit;

  • New Delhi Platform: At this high-level event hosted by India, along with multilateral relations, the diplomatic pacification of global conflicts has taken priority;

  • Balanced position: Both India and China have maintained a neutral stance since the beginning of the conflict, acting as proponents of dialogue and truce.

Mediation of China and India: The opportunity for a truce the world is waiting for

The entry of Beijing and Delhi into the process is creating a new balance of power in international politics:

  • Leaders of the Global South: The joint or independent mediation of the two countries, which control nearly a third of the world's population and powerful economies, carries significant weight for both sides;

  • Alternative diplomacy to Western pressure: Against the backdrop of unilateral pressure from the US and Europe, the peace format proposed by the two Asian giants can serve as a more favorable bridge to achieve compromise;

  • Prospects for negotiations: If the efforts of Beijing and Delhi move to a practical stage, there is a high probability of creating a realistic basis for the resumption of peace talks in the autumn months.

The open dialogue of Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi with Vladimir Putin is assessed as another important diplomatic signal on the path to ending the war and returning to the negotiating table.

In your opinion, can the intervention and mediation of China and India bring an end to the armed conflict in Ukraine? Can the West and Kyiv accept the peace terms proposed by Beijing and Delhi? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of extremely important diplomatic steps in the grand geopolitical arena with all your loved ones and politics enthusiasts!

BRICS summitUkraine issueXi JinpingNarendra Modi
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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