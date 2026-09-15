Honor flagship with new Snapdragon chip tested ahead of launch

·4·Technology
Honor flagship with new Snapdragon chip tested ahead of launch

The upcoming Honor flagship smartphone has appeared in the Geekbench benchmark shortly before its official launch. According to ixbt.com, the device, expected to be unveiled at an event in China on September 28, is likely to be named Magic 9 Pro Max and will feature the most advanced technological solutions. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The device, identified by the model number WKL-AN20, is equipped with Qualcomm's SM8975 chip, which insiders speculate is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. This chip is notable for being the first in mobile history to reach an ultra-high frequency of 5 GHz.

Processor performance and technical specifications

The new processor configuration includes two ultra-high-performance cores capable of reaching speeds up to 5.01 GHz. The system also features three cores clocked at 4.03 GHz and three additional energy-efficient cores running at 3.74 GHz. The modern Adreno 850 module is responsible for graphics tasks.

According to the Geekbench database, the tested smartphone has 14.78 GB of RAM (this figure is expected to be 16 GB in the final retail version). The hardware runs on the latest Android 17 operating system with Honor's custom MagicOS interface.

Benchmark results

In the Geekbench 6 single-core test, the new device scored 3448 points, while in the multi-core test, it achieved 9353 points. For comparison, the previous generation global Magic 8 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) scored 3664 points in single-core and approximately 7650 points in multi-core tests.

It is worth noting that the same SM8975 chip was previously tested in the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, where it recorded higher results. However, experts point out that different versions of Geekbench were used in both cases, explaining that they cannot be directly compared.

HonorSnapdragonGeekbenchSmartphoneAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in IndiaSamsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in IndiaToday, 14:58Zhuque-2 rocket successfully launches ten satellites into orbitZhuque-2 rocket successfully launches ten satellites into orbitToday, 14:26Xiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatchXiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatchToday, 13:21Xiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announcedXiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announcedToday, 12:54Xiaomi introduces the Redmi TV A Pro 2027 seriesXiaomi introduces the Redmi TV A Pro 2027 seriesToday, 11:53Free Starlink internet launched on Korean Air flightsFree Starlink internet launched on Korean Air flightsToday, 10:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean