Honor flagship with new Snapdragon chip tested ahead of launch

The upcoming Honor flagship smartphone has appeared in the Geekbench benchmark shortly before its official launch. According to ixbt.com, the device, expected to be unveiled at an event in China on September 28, is likely to be named Magic 9 Pro Max and will feature the most advanced technological solutions. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The device, identified by the model number WKL-AN20, is equipped with Qualcomm's SM8975 chip, which insiders speculate is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. This chip is notable for being the first in mobile history to reach an ultra-high frequency of 5 GHz.

Processor performance and technical specifications

The new processor configuration includes two ultra-high-performance cores capable of reaching speeds up to 5.01 GHz. The system also features three cores clocked at 4.03 GHz and three additional energy-efficient cores running at 3.74 GHz. The modern Adreno 850 module is responsible for graphics tasks.

According to the Geekbench database, the tested smartphone has 14.78 GB of RAM (this figure is expected to be 16 GB in the final retail version). The hardware runs on the latest Android 17 operating system with Honor's custom MagicOS interface.

Benchmark results

In the Geekbench 6 single-core test, the new device scored 3448 points, while in the multi-core test, it achieved 9353 points. For comparison, the previous generation global Magic 8 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) scored 3664 points in single-core and approximately 7650 points in multi-core tests.

It is worth noting that the same SM8975 chip was previously tested in the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, where it recorded higher results. However, experts point out that different versions of Geekbench were used in both cases, explaining that they cannot be directly compared.