Asian Games. Ravshan Haydarov's team crushes Philippines 5:1

The football program of the Asian Games kicked off with a brilliant and fierce victory by the New Uzbekistan Olympic national team. Within the 1st round of the competition, the Uzbekistan U-23 national team faced the youth team of the Philippines, scoring five unanswered goals against the opponent's net and securing a confident, landslide 5:1 victory. Led by experienced specialist Ravshan Haydarov, the "white wolves" seized full initiative from the very first minutes of the match, setting up real pressure in the opponent's penalty area. While the score in the match was opened in the 30th minute by O‘rinboyev, a brace by Saidnurullayev who came on in the second half, a deft goal by Fayzullayev, and a precise strike by Reimov completely defeated the Filipinos.

Neither the expulsion of one of the opponents (Muens) in the 51st minute leaving them shorthanded, nor the sole consolation goal scored by Merino could change the script of the game. Having become the group leaders with this brilliant victory, our representatives will now face Kuwait in the 2nd round match to be held on September 18. So, to what extent did Haydarov's trainees justify their favoritism status in the tournament, what is the balance of power ahead of the upcoming match against Kuwait, and how is the path to the gold medal taking shape?

"Complete dominance on the green pitch": Chronology of Uzbekistan's 5:1 victory

Key moments and heroes that decided the fate of the match:

Minute 30 — Goal by O‘rinboyev: Waves of successive attacks initiated by Muratbayev, Hamidov, and Bahromov bore fruit within half an hour, and O‘rinboyev opened the scoring;

Minute 51 — Red card: A rough foul by the Filipinos proved costly — Muens was directly expelled from the field, leaving the opponent a man down;

Minutes 60 and 71 — Flawless brace by Saidnurullayev: Showing active performance in the attacking line, Saidnurullayev demonstrated his high skill and twice occupied the opponent's net;

Minute 73 — Fayzullayev's skill: Exhibiting fast and combinational play, Fayzullayev caught the Philippine defense off guard and brought the score to 4:1 (Merino scored a goal for the opponent's side in the 63rd minute);

Minute 80 — Final touch by Reimov: Pressing actively at the end of the match, Reimov scored the 5th goal into the Filipino goal, cementing the landslide success.

Ravshan Haydarov's tactics and starting lineup selection

Our national team's coaching staff fielded a combative lineup for the game:

Reliable defense and midfield: While Muratbayev guarded the goal, Hamidov, Murtazoyev, Rizaqulov, Hayrullayev, and Karimov maintained solid order in defense and the center;

Attacking intensity: In the front line, the trio of Jumayev, Bahromov, and O‘rinboyev continuously broke through the opponent's flanks, creating comfortable situations for Saidnurullayev and Fayzullayev;

Swift substitutions: Active tactical changes in the second half further increased the pace of the game, allowing them to easily overcome the opponent's fatigued defense.

2nd round challenge: The Kuwait barrier and the decisive battle on September 18

Group stage exit and next stage plans:

Next opponent — Kuwait: In the 2nd round of the Asian Games, the Uzbekistan U-23 national team will clash with Kuwait, one of the serious representatives of Arab football;

September 18, 15:00: This fixture kicks off at 15:00 Tashkent time;

Road to the play-offs: If Haydarov's trainees also defeat Kuwait, they will practically secure their ticket to the next stage ahead of schedule and solidify their group leadership.

This ruthless and high-intensity start by the Uzbekistan youth national team at the Asian Games shows that our players are taking bold steps exclusively toward the main prize — the gold medals.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan U-23 national team be able to overcome the Kuwait barrier just as confidently in the 2nd round match on September 18? Can Ravshan Haydarov's team be the main favorite to climb to the top champion podium at this year's Asian Games? Leave your thoughts and comments below and proudly share this article about the brilliant victory of Uzbek football in the Asian arenas with all football fans and your friends!