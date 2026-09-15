66-year-old woman falls into a 4-meter well in Namangan

·42·Society
66-year-old woman falls into a 4-meter well in Namangan

In the Chust district of Namangan region, a 66-year-old woman accidentally fell into a 4-meter-deep well located at her home. She was safely rescued by MES (Ministry of Emergency Situations) rescuers.

According to reports, the incident occurred on September 12 at 06:46 at a house on Mukimiy street in the "Khojaabad" mahalla. The woman fell into the well due to carelessness.

After a distress call was received through the "112" system, rescue units promptly arrived at the scene, pulled the 66-year-old woman out of the well, and handed her over to medical staff.

According to the MES, the woman is in good condition and did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

Khojaabad MFYMES rescuersfalling into a wellNamangan region
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