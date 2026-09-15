Tashkent Metro sets a record for daily passenger traffic

·2·Uzbekistan
Tashkent Metro sets a record for daily passenger traffic

On September 14, a new passenger traffic record was set in the Tashkent Metro. On this day, 1,165,550 passengers used the metro services.

The previous record was registered on May 8, when 1,117,061 passengers were transported via the metro.

The passenger flow was particularly high at the "Chinor", "Sergeli", "Choshtepa", "Olmazor", "Chilonzor", "Buyuk Ipak Yuli", "Dustlik", and "Beruni" stations.

Experts expect the passenger flow to continue growing. In October, the daily passenger count is projected to reach 1.2 million.

Additionally, the metro administration plans to specifically identify the 1,200,000th passenger and present them with a special gift or privilege.

Due to the increase in passengers, train operations are being promptly adjusted in accordance with the traffic flow.

Tashkent MetroChinor stationTashkent Metro recordTashkent transport
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Kamola Shuhratova
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