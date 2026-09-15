One of the most sensational and unexpected deals in the European transfer market — the move of Spanish superstar Rodri Hernández from Manchester City to Catalonia's Barcelona has finally been clarified. Having defended the colors of the "Citizens" from 2019 to 2026 and becoming the central anchor of the invincible machine led by Pep Guardiola, the midfielder shared critical and candid confessions in an exclusive interview with Spain's influential newspaper "La Vanguardia," which surprised the entire football community. Rodri revealed that he had never planned to leave the Manchester club, and on the contrary, dreamed of ending his entire professional career there.

However, the large-scale reconstruction process initiated at the Etihad and the new challenges that emerged after the World Cup forced him to put an end to a brilliant 7-year era. The Spanish star, who lifted the Premier League champion trophy 4 times and scored the sole historic goal in the Champions League final, is now starting a new era at the Camp Nou. So why did Rodri decide to leave City right now, what does the rebuilding in Guardiola's team mean, and can the Spanish midfielder return Barcelona to the peak of Europe?

"I thought I would retire here": Rodri's heartfelt pain

Barcelona's new leader explained his decision as follows:

Infinite gratitude to Manchester: "I always thought I would end my career at Manchester City because this club gave me absolutely everything and changed my life," Rodri expressed sincerely;

Historic period with Guardiola: The player proudly recalled spending incomparably happy years with the "Citizens" and being a core part of one of the strongest and most invincible eras in English football history;

Absence of thoughts about leaving: He emphasized that he had never even imagined leaving Manchester and showed complete dedication in all of the club's trophy-winning campaigns.

Reconstruction and a new challenge: The road to Barcelona

Crucial factors of the transfer and the unexpected twist:

The wave of renewal at "City": "I never thought about leaving, but a serious period of reconstruction began at the club," Rodri hinted at the English club management's policy of forming a new generation;

Conclusion after the Mundial: The Spanish star felt that after the World Cup concluded, his career needed new motivation and a fresh breath: "After the World Cup, I came to the firm conclusion that I need a new challenge";

Catalonia's main project: For the currently reviving Barcelona, the arrival of Rodri in the center became the main factor elevating the team's play to a global level.

7-year hegemony and 12 trophies: Rodri's golden legacy in England

Unique statistics between 2019–2026:

4 titles in the English Premier League: Rodri put the English championship gold medal around his neck 4 times with Manchester City;

Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup: Besides being the author of the final goal that led to the historic treble in 2023, he achieved the status of the strongest team in the world;

English cup collection: During his career, he triumphed twice in the FA Cup, 3 times in the League Cup, and in the FA Community Shield;

The world's strongest defensive midfielder: Over 7 seasons, he proved to be the most consistent and highly intellectual playmaker in modern football.

The transfer of Rodri Hernández to the Catalan giants is expected to fundamentally change the balance of power not only on the pitch of Barcelona, but across La Liga and the Champions League.

In your opinion, does Rodri's departure from Manchester City officially mean the end of the great era led by Guardiola, or will the English club become even stronger through reconstruction? Can Rodri turn Barcelona into the top favorite for the Champions League as before? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this historic transfer in world football with all football fans and your friends!