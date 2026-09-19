State Security Service puts woman nicknamed "Ummu Muhammad" on wanted list: A dangerous scheme for recruiting into terrorist organizations

The State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Uzbekistan has warned citizens, especially women, about a new and dangerous trap set by religious extremist groups active on the Telegram messenger. According to reports, a clandestine network has been uncovered that, under the guise of providing fake religious lessons and distributing lectures, called upon women to travel abroad for "hijrat" and recruited them into the ranks of international terrorist and extremist organizations. Merojixon Abobakirova, who operated in the internet space under the alias "Ummu Muhammad," is suspected of organizing this criminal network.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal case against her under Article 244-2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (establishment, leadership, participation in religious extremist, separatist, fundamentalist or other prohibited organizations) and she has been officially declared wanted. Special services ask citizens who have any information about this woman or her husband Sarvarbek Abobakirov to immediately report it to the SSS hotline at "1520" or the MIA hotline at "1102".

So, how does the recruitment network affect women's minds via Telegram, what dangers are hidden under the guise of "hijrat," and how should families protect themselves from such virtual traps?

"Fake lessons on Telegram and the couple on the wanted list": Official investigation facts

Main details of the SSS warning and investigation process:

The "Ummu Muhammad" disguise: Merojixon Abobakirova gained the trust of women by hiding her identity on social media under the pretext of giving religious lectures and lessons;

Initiated criminal case: A serious criminal case has been opened against the suspect under Article 244-2 of the Criminal Code, and a search has been announced for her apprehension;

The couple under suspicion: Investigative bodies are working to determine the whereabouts and contacts of Merojixon Abobakirova and her husband Sarvarbek Abobakirov;

Emergency contact numbers: Public assistance is requested through the SSS (1520) and MIA (1102) hotlines, and the confidentiality of informants is guaranteed.

"A grave fate under the guise of 'hijrat'": How does the extremists' scheme work?

Stages of internet-based recruitment of women:

Psychological conditioning: Women who face life problems, are left alone, or have superficial religious knowledge are selected on social media;

Tactic of isolation from society: Propagandists urge girls and women to renounce their families, children, and loved ones, and to "travel on the path of true faith";

Reality in armed conflict zones: Women taken abroad are deprived of personal freedom at militant bases, their documents are confiscated, and they are dragged into forced labor or extremist activities as tools;

Financial and logistic chain: Network representatives cover the costs of tickets, fake routes, and illegal border crossings, plunging victims into debt and dependency.

Public and security analysis: Experts' conclusion

Strict recommendations from security experts and theologians:

Information hygiene and vigilance: When acquiring religious knowledge, it is necessary to use only the official websites of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan and sources from certified specialists;

Importance of family control: Parents and relatives must not be indifferent to whom family members communicate with on social media and what closed groups and channels they belong to;

Liability under the law: Any form of assistance to the activities of prohibited organizations, distribution of their materials, or following their calls leads to long-term imprisonment.

This warning from the State Security Service once again clearly demonstrates that criminal interests that tear families apart and threaten human lives are hidden behind fake slogans on the internet.

In your opinion, what other practical measures need to be strengthened in makhallas and educational institutions to protect women and youth from the influence of various extremist groups on social media? How can civic vigilance be increased in putting an end to fake "hijrat" calls? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important security analysis with all your friends and family groups to warn your loved ones!