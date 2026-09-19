Flick announces squad for match against Sevilla: Szczesny, Pedri, Yamal and who else?

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Flick announces squad for match against Sevilla: Szczesny, Pedri, Yamal and who else?

Catalonian club "Barcelona", firmly holding the sole leadership in the Spanish La Liga, is heading into its next most dangerous and responsible away match. Tonight, on September 19, in the capital of Andalusia at the famous "Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán" stadium, the Catalan grandee will be the guest of uncompromising "Sevilla". Ahead of this central clash, which kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time on the night of September 20, the head coach of the "Blaugrana", Hans-Dieter Flick, has announced the team's official squad.

Having not lost a single point in the national championship this season and maintaining a winning streak, Flick's team traveled to Andalusia with its most combat-ready and star-studded squad: experienced Wojciech Szczesny and Dominik Livakovic in goal, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde in defense, Pedri, Gavi, and Dani Olmo in central midfield, and Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who have entered phenomenal form, playing in the attack. The 90 minutes under the famous pressure at the "Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán" are expected to be a true test for Barcelona's championship ambitions and stability.

So, which stars will the German specialist give places in the starting lineup within the attacking scheme, will Sevilla put an end to the Catalans' flawless series, and how far will this victory take "Barça" in the standings?

«From Szczesny to Yamal»: Barcelona's complete squad against Sevilla

Players selected by Hans-Dieter Flick by positions:

  • Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Dominik Livakovic, Rodriguez;

  • Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Espart, Andreas Christensen, Martin, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia;

  • Midfielders: Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Rodrigo, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal;

  • Forwards: Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon, Abdelkarim;

  • Match time and venue: Night of September 19 to September 20, 00:00 Tashkent time, city of Seville, "Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán" stadium.

«One hundred percent result and fiery pressing»: The advantage of Flick's team

Barcelona's main assets ahead of this match:

  • March without losses: The Catalans have defeated all opponents in the past rounds of La Liga, occupying the very top of the table with absolute points;

  • Terrible attacking force: The sports form of Raphinha, who has scored hat-tricks and consecutive goals in recent matches, and Lamine Yamal, who is tearing apart the opponent's defense on the flank, is the main threat to the opponent;

  • Creative geniuses in the center: The harmony of the trio of Pedri, Gavi, and Dani Olmo on the pitch ensures complete dominance in ball control and creating quick attacks;

  • Broad substitution capability: The presence of fast wingers like Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon in the squad allows Flick to sharply increase the tempo in the second half.

Tactical analysis: What do experts expect from the battle at the «Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán»?

Views of Spanish sports analysts on the central clash:

  • Sevilla's home resistance: Sevilla, which always offers a merciless fight to grandees on its home turf, will rely on hard one-on-one duels and aggressive defense from the first minutes;

  • Flick's vertical style: The German coach has devised a plan to reach the opponent's penalty area within seconds through flank attackers right after winning the ball back, rather than playing with it for long on the narrow and noisy pitch in Seville;

  • Test of concentration in defense: Defending against Sevilla's counterattacks in open spaces arising from the attacking involvement of young Pau Cubarsi and Cancelo requires high concentration from the goalkeeper and defensive midfielder.

The Sevilla vs Barcelona showdown, kicking off at 00:00 at night, is undoubtedly going to be one of the most spectacular and high-intensity confrontations of the week in La Liga.

Do you think Hans-Dieter Flick's pupils will be able to continue their hundred-percent winning streak on the trip to Seville, or will the first points be lost at the "Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán" stadium? Who will be the most dangerous hero of the match — Raphinha, Yamal, or will the hosts' counterattacks create a sensation? Leave your analytical predictions in the comments and share this analysis of tonight's hot match of the Spanish championship with all football fans and friends!

BarcelonaSevillaRamón Sánchez PizjuánHans-Dieter Flick
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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