An unprecedentedly alarming warning regarding security and defense issues has been issued in Germany, Europe's largest economy and one of NATO's main pillars. General Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces), made an official statement calling on all German citizens, national industrial sectors, and civil society as a whole to be mentally and practically prepared for potential major military clashes. The general noted that in the conditions of the modern global geopolitical crisis, the unprecedented threats emerging cannot be handled solely by a professional army and the armed forces alone.

The military leader clearly emphasized that in the event of a conflict, all the country's economic resources, the private sector, industry, and the entire nation must be fully involved in the defense system in solidarity: «Without you, soldiers, we are doomed to fail. But we have no right to fail whatsoever!» Following Scandinavian and Baltic countries, the fact that a powerful state like Germany openly warned its population about the possibility of war caused immense concern and resonance in the international arena.

So, what is forcing Berlin to make such sharp statements, what threats is the Bundeswehr preparing against, and how will Germany transition its entire industry onto a wartime footing under war conditions?

«Not just the army, but the whole society»: Key points of General Breuer's statement

The main warnings conveyed to the public by the German military command:

Acknowledgment of limited army resources: No matter how modernly equipped the professional Bundeswehr is, in the event of a global conflict, it alone will be unable to defend the state;

The necessity of industrial militarization: During a potential crisis period, major industrial giants, logistics networks, and manufacturing enterprises in the country must be fully adapted to the needs of the front;

Civil society responsibility: General Carsten Breuer called on every citizen to feel their responsibility, be prepared for emergency situations, and support the defense system;

The «no right to make mistakes» formula: The command strictly warned that any slackness or carelessness in national defense would end in a catastrophic outcome for the entire country.

«The breath of war in Europe»: Why is Germany stepping up preparations?

Factors behind the sharp turnaround in Berlin's security strategy:

The Eastern Front threat: The protraction of the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its approach to NATO borders are forcing German generals to take urgent measures;

«Operation Germany» plan: The Bundeswehr had previously adopted a special strategic document designed for the rapid transit of hundreds of thousands of allied troops and heavy equipment through the country in a state of war;

Infrastructure and hybrid risks: Against the backdrop of cyberattacks and sabotage targeting energy systems, digital communications, and transport hubs, arming the population with defense knowledge has become urgent.

Geopolitical and military analysis: Experts' conclusion

Assessments by leading international security experts and military analysts:

Psychological signal that «the peacetime is over»: The German government has abandoned its long-standing pacifism policy and begun mentally adapting the population to the reality of military threats;

Industrial and arms race: Despite economic crises, exceeding military expenditures beyond 2 percent of GDP and replenishing weapons stockpiles are becoming a vital necessity;

Europe's common chain: Following Sweden, Finland, and Poland, Germany's call for citizens to embrace a mobilization mindset indicates that war preparations across the continent have reached a new stage.

This urgent call by Germany's military leadership once again clearly demonstrated that guarantees of peace and security in the modern world are weakening day by day and global crises are knocking on the door.

In your opinion, does the call by a powerful state in the center of Europe like Germany for its citizens to be ready for a large-scale war indicate that the situation has truly reached its limit, or is this a warning meant to keep the population alert? How real do you consider the threat of global war today? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this crucial analysis of international security with all your loved ones and observant friends!