Tried to sell his house and ended up with a second wife: A tragic mistake in the notarial database in Angren

An unexpected discrepancy in the electronic systems and Civil Registry Office (ZAGS) database turned a citizen's life upside down in the Akhangaran-Angren region of Tashkent oblast. When a resident of Angren visited a notary's office to sell a courtyard-house belonging to him, an electronic registry check revealed that he officially had a "second legal wife" registered under his name. Shocked by this "surprise," the homeowner stated that there was no wedding, he does not know the bride, and he didn't even partake in any wedding pilaf.

As the man ironically and bitterly noted, the ZAGS, the notary, and the electronic database know everything about this marriage, but the only person "not invited or warned about the wedding" turned out to be the groom himself. Aside from his legal spouse's disapproval, the notary strictly refused to execute the house sale without the consent of the "second wife." Most distressingly, to correct this strange mistake, the citizen has been wandering between offices, justice departments, and courts for a year and a half: although lawsuits have been filed twice, the claims were dismissed, and the mysterious "second wife" still retains her status in the electronic database.

So, how did one person's personal data end up in the database as "married" without their participation, why are courts that are supposed to protect human rights failing to find a solution to the problem, and how should citizens protect themselves from such unpleasant "surprises" in the era of digitalization?

"The conflict that started with selling a house": Details of the extraordinary incident

A chronology of the main events experienced by the Angren resident:

Shock at the notary: An Angren man who submitted documents to sell his house found out during a state electronic database check that he had a second spouse registered under his name;

"The groom who wasn't invited to the wedding": The citizen stated that he does not know this woman at all, never went to ZAGS with her, and that neither a wedding ceremony nor any matrimonial banquet took place;

Suspension of property sale: According to legislation, the consent of both parties is required to sell jointly acquired property of spouses, resulting in the house sale being blocked because of the "second wife";

1.5 years of running around: The man has been knocking on the doors of various authorities for a year and a half to have this fake or erroneous record deleted from the database.

"Court application rejected twice": Why is the problem not being resolved?

Legal barriers and complexities in state agencies:

The court's incomprehensible rejection: The man applied to the court twice to annul this fake marriage and declare it invalid, but both claims were rejected by the court;

The closed chain in the electronic database: The Civil Registry and Justice system state that they cannot make changes to the marriage record in the electronic database without a court decision, while the court refuses to accept the claim, creating a deadlock;

Family and material damage: This error linked to a stranger's name poses a serious threat by causing a rift in the citizen's personal family life and violating his right to dispose of his property;

The issue of personal data privacy: The registration of a marriage with an unknown person based on someone else's passport or PINFL number indicates that corruption or a technical error occurred in the system.

Legal and journalistic analysis: What do experts say?

Conclusions of lawyers and legal experts regarding this resonant incident:

Identification error: During the process of transferring paper-form archival documents into the electronic system (digitalization), last names, first names, or PINFL numbers may have been mixed up;

Possibility of falsification: Sometimes cases of fictitious marriages being formalized without people's knowledge for the purpose of citizenship, propiska (registration), or obtaining housing are found in archives, which entails criminal liability;

Need for prosecutorial intervention: At a time when courts are rejecting the citizen's claim, the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Justice must, under personal supervision, conduct an expert examination of the signatures in the initial marriage documents and restore the truth.

This bizarre obstacle in a citizen's path to selling his home clearly demonstrates that serious shortcomings affecting human fate in state electronic services and bureaucracy within the judicial system still persist.

In your opinion, behind the registration of a "second wife" in the electronic database without a citizen's knowledge and the courts' failure to correct this for 1.5 years, lies a simple operator error or malicious forgery within the system? What would you do if such an unexpected "marriage" turned up under your own name? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis of the incident in Tashkent oblast with all your close ones and friends!