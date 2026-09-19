«War plan»: Britain recommends citizens to prepare water and canned food supplies

·68·World
«War plan»: Britain recommends citizens to prepare water and canned food supplies

The issue of emergency preparedness has once again come to the agenda in Britain. According to the BBC, the government is urging the public to prepare for situations where daily life could be severely disrupted. As part of this, discussions are underway to keep a few days' supply of water and non-perishable food at home, strengthen civil resilience, and factor in potential war scenarios.

Notably, this news does not mean that a separate official order has been given to the British population to "prepare for war", as is being circulated on social media. The government's open official recommendations are broader — aimed at being independently prepared for a few days against power or water outages, severe weather, infrastructure disruptions, and other emergencies.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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