616 mln sum award: Winners of the "Teacher of the Year" determined

Winners of the "Teacher of the Year" competition, introduced on the initiative of the President and standing as one of the biggest pedagogical contests of the year in Uzbekistan, have been announced. This was reported by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education.

As reported, each of the winners who took first place in 208 districts and cities of the competition will be awarded a cash prize in the amount of 616 million sums. This amount is equal to 1,400 times the base calculation amount.

The ministry's report emphasizes that this competition was held for the first time this year. It is noted that this contest is a fitting recognition of the reforms being implemented in the education sector and serves as an important manifestation of supporting and encouraging educators.

It is also noted that the competition serves not only to financially incentivize teachers, but also to further enhance their professional skills and raise the quality of education.

You can view the list of winning educators via a special link.

For reference, more than 46,000 educators participated in this year's competition across the country. Out of them, 208 won the competition.