Nine new satellites launched in China using the Kinetica-1 rocket

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Nine new satellites launched in China using the Kinetica-1 rocket

China's CAS Space company has successfully completed another launch of its solid-fuel Kinetica-1 (known in China as Lijian-1) carrier rocket. According to Ixbt.com, the spacecraft successfully lifted off from the Dongfeng commercial launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on September 20 at 12:03 Beijing time, successfully deploying nine satellites into their designated orbits. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This successful launch further demonstrates the country's potential in commercial astronautics and expands the capabilities for rapidly replenishing orbital constellations. These devices, which meet modern technological requirements, are designed to perform various scientific and practical tasks, and their deployment is an important step in developing science and telecommunications infrastructure.

Orbital constellation composition and tasks

The newly launched satellite series includes remote sensing devices, including the Qinling-01 and Qinling-02 units. The group also includes the Pengcheng Shoufa, designed to test the integration of satellite communications and telecommunications technologies, as well as the high-precision Chaojisuan-1 spacecraft, which has the capability to process data directly in orbit.

In addition, three Diting-01 satellites designed for monitoring and analyzing the electromagnetic spectrum were successfully delivered to orbit as part of the Chinese space program. The list is completed by the Pujiang-4 and Yunyao Tanlujie units, further expanding the scope of space research and monitoring.

Technical capabilities of the Kinetica-1 rocket

Kinetica-1 is a four-stage solid-fuel rocket with a length of 31 meters and a fairing diameter of 3.35 meters. According to its technical specifications, this carrier rocket is capable of delivering up to 2 tons of payload to low Earth orbit and up to 1.5 tons to a sun-synchronous orbit.

This flight marks the sixteenth launch for the Kinetica-1 rocket family and the fifth successful mission since the beginning of this year. These figures indicate that commercial space flights in China are accelerating and their reliability is increasing.

Kinetica-1CAS SpaceSpaceChinaSatellite
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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