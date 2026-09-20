In China, a humanoid robot kicks the remote control out of an engineer's hand during testing

An unexpected incident occurred during the testing of a humanoid robot in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, China.

In a video captured on September 7, 2026, while an engineer was operating the robot, the device suddenly moved toward him and kicked the remote control out of his hand with its foot. The impact caused the remote to fall to the ground.

Dodgeing the robot's subsequent movement, the engineer picked up the remote from the ground and moved away. According to reports, he was not injured in the incident.

Afterwards, the robot completed its movement, bowed forward, and showed respect. This situation led social media users to compare the robot's actions to those of martial arts masters.

It remains unclear why the robot acted this way — whether due to a technical malfunction, software issue, or other reasons.