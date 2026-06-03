Khalilur Rahman Elected New President of the UN General Assembly

A significant political process that captured the attention of the international community has concluded at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Following a heated vote involving representatives of UN member states, the candidacy of Khalilur Rahman, head of Bangladesh's foreign policy agency, received overwhelming support, making him the new leader of the prestigious organization.

The election process was quite competitive. Khalilur Rahman, a 72-year-old diplomat with extensive experience, received votes from 99 countries. His sole rival, Andreas Kakouris, a representative of Cypriot international diplomacy, managed to secure 91 votes.

New presidency term begins in September

Khalilur Rahman, who only began his tenure as Foreign Minister of Bangladesh in February of this year, will officially assume the presidency of the UN General Assembly starting this September. According to the international charter, his term in this position will last exactly one year.

Currently, this responsible position is held by former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She has been successfully presiding over the General Assembly since September 2025.

Congratulations from António Guterres and global challenges

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warmly congratulated Khalilur Rahman on his convincing election victory. At the same time, the Secretary-General noted that the new president is beginning his duties during a highly complex and dangerous period for our planet.

According to Guterres, Rahman's presidency coincides with a critical juncture marked by escalating armed conflicts, deepening interstate disputes, rising social inequality, and an accelerating climate crisis.

The role of the General Assembly and the significance of its decisions

It is worth noting that the position of President of the General Assembly, the largest and most comprehensive body of the UN, primarily entails organizational and representative duties. The new president presides over plenary sessions, organizes key meetings, and participates in the international arena as the official representative of the assembly.

Although resolutions and decisions adopted by the General Assembly are often non-binding and largely symbolic in political terms, they remain the most important indicator reflecting the general mood and position of the international community.

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