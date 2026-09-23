The two leaders of Central Asian football — the national teams of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan — have officially announced their final expanded rosters of players called up for important autumn matches. Kazakhstan's influential sports publication, ASnews.kz, analyzed the squads of both teams in detail and recognized Uzbekistan's clear superiority in terms of the number of legionnaires and the level of the leagues they play in. According to the analysis, a twofold difference (10 versus 5) was shown in the number of players performing outside their home country, while the geographical disparity is even sharper: a significant portion of Uzbekistan's legionnaires play in Western European elites, including English Premier League giant Manchester City (Abduqodir Khusanov), Belgium's Antwerp club (Muhammadali O‘rinboyev), and Switzerland's Lugano team (Behruzjon Karimov).

As for the Kazakhstan national team, since 18-year-old forward Dastan Satpayev from England's Burnley club was left out of the list due to injury, out of the mere 5 legionnaires in the squad, 4 belong exclusively to the Russian Premier League and one to the Azerbaijani championship. Ahead, Kazakhstan faces 4 responsible UEFA Nations League matches, while the Uzbekistan national team awaits uncompromising sparring matches against Iran, Syria, and South Korea.

Well, to what level is the breakthrough of Uzbek football into European centers raising the quality of the national team's play, and does this difference in the neighbors' analysis indicate that the balance of power in Central Asia has completely changed?

"European giants, twofold difference, and autumn calendar": 5 main points of the rosters

The most important facts that caught the attention of Kazakh media and defined the difference between the two national teams:

Twofold superiority in the number of legionnaires: The Uzbekistan national team roster included 10 foreign-based players, while Kazakhstan had only 5;

From Manchester City to Belgium and Switzerland: Our representatives occupy key roles in clubs of the English Premier League champion, and the Belgian and Swiss championships;

"Absence of Europe" in Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan's only representative in distant abroad, Dastan Satpayev (Burnley), got injured, so they were limited only to the Russian RPL and Azerbaijan;

Turkey and Asian geography: While Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov play for Başakşehir, our representatives are also active in the Russian, Azerbaijani, UAE, and Iranian leagues;

Decisive autumn matches: Kazakhstan will test its strength in the Nations League (Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Moldova), and Uzbekistan against Iran, Syria, and South Korea.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan National Teams: Legionnaires Analysis and Comparison

Distribution of representatives of both national teams in foreign championships:

Criteria and Parameters Uzbekistan National Team Kazakhstan National Team Total Roster Count 31 players 28 players Number of Legionnaires 10 players (over 32%) 5 players (only 18%) Top and Western European Clubs Manchester City (England), Antwerp (Belgium), Lugano (Switzerland) None (Dastan Satpayev — Burnley, absent from roster due to injury) Other Foreign Championships Turkey (Başakşehir — 2), Russia (2), Azerbaijan (1), UAE (1), Iran (1) Russia (Zenit, Akhmat, Krylia Sovetov — 4), Azerbaijan (Sabah — 1) Head Coach of the National Team Fabio Cannavaro John van 't Schip Upcoming Autumn Matches September 24 (Iran), October 1 (Syria), October 6 (South Korea) September 26 (Faroe), September 29 (Slovakia), October 2 (Moldova), October 6 (Faroe)

Football Expertise and Analysis: Why is Uzbek Football Rapidly Breaking into the European Stage?

Conclusions of international scouts and sports analysts:

Success of the youth system: The bright performances of Uzbekistan's youth national teams in recent years on the Asian and world arenas laid the groundwork for talents like Husanov, Fayzullayev, and O‘rinboyev to catch the eye of European club scouts early;

Geography and level of leagues: While Kazakhstan's legionnaires mostly stop at the Russian championship, which is convenient in terms of culture and language, Uzbek players strive for high-tempo and tactically demanding leagues like the EPL, Belgium, and Switzerland;

Strengthening of team competition: The return of players with regular practice experience in the English, Belgian, and Turkish championships to the national team squad sharply increases competition within the internal environment of the national team and strengthens self-confidence in matches against Asian giants;

Seriousness of sparring opponents: The selection of continental leaders such as Iran and South Korea in the autumn calendar indicates that the coaching staff wants to test the team's true potential precisely through such strong legionnaire tests.

The squad potential and legionnaire level of the Uzbekistan national team show that our national football is bringing its position on the continent to a new peak.

In your opinion, will our 10 legionnaires in European and foreign championships be able to secure victory in the autumn trials in matches against Iran and South Korea? Do you think this superiority acknowledged by the Kazakh media will be fully reflected in the results on the pitch? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article dedicated to the new achievements of Uzbek football with all fans!