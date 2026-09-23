Emiliano Martínez speaks about Lionel Messi's farewell match

Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has announced that he is diligently preparing to organize an unforgettable farewell match at home for the country's football legend, Lionel Messi. According to the plan, this match, which will take place in October, is intended to be a unique final celebration for the team captain. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ESPN Argentina, the 37-man squad has gathered for a training camp as part of the FIFA window. The match against the Benin national team at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires is expected to be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the national jersey in front of his home fans. The sold-out tickets ensure a special atmosphere at the stadium.

The goalkeeper, known by the nickname "Dibu," did not hide in his interview that Messi's decision to end his national team career was somewhat unexpected for him: "To be honest, I already thought he had stopped playing for the national team. Having the opportunity to say goodbye properly on Argentine soil is a big dream for him, and we will try to make this day unforgettable," said Martínez.

Painful defeat in the World Cup final

Despite the festive mood and great excitement, the team has not yet forgotten the heavy defeat in the final of the last major tournament. The 0-1 loss in the decisive match against the Spain national team two months ago has not yet fully eased the pain in the players' hearts.

The goalkeeper touched on this specifically: "It is good that we reached the final again, but unfortunately, we could not win. That thorn will remain in my heart for a very long time." Nevertheless, the national team players aim to put all grievances aside and pay proper tribute to their captain.

Historical event and future tasks

To make the historic evening even more meaningful, the national football federation has invited the entire squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, along with their family members, as honorary guests to the stands. This will undoubtedly make the atmosphere at the stadium even more emotional.

The coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni faces a difficult psychological test. The team must maintain competitiveness without getting carried away by the festive spirit. Once the farewell ceremony concludes, the management will have to focus on stabilizing the future of the national team, which will be without its primary playmaker.