Lamin Yamal openly admits to the terrifying speed of Mbappe and Raphinha

Lamine Yamal, the brightest and most intense young star of world football and Barcelona winger, spoke passionately about the competition in modern football and his personal dreams. In an exclusive interview with the prestigious Movistar publication, the 19-year-old wunderkind revealed which terrifying quality of his teammate Raphinha and principal rival — Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe — he genuinely admires. Answering a question about speed, Yamal highlighted the dynamics of these two superstars: "Yes, I think Mbappe and Raphinha are two players I look up to in this aspect. In training, Raphinha knocks the ball forward and runs at such incredible speed that you couldn't catch him even in three days! Mbappe is in a similar reactive state. Both of them are astonishingly fast players".

Comparing his and Pedri's physical parameters to theirs, Yamal did not hide his biggest regret on the pitch: "Pedri and I are not very fast players, and we always talk: 'If we had their speed, we would be light years ahead of all of football.' Just imagine Pedri with Mbappe's speed! Nobody would be able to take the ball away from him. Ultimately, speed is of the utmost importance in football: if I am faster than you, I will always reach the right spot first and score".

So, is Lamine Yamal, who is rated as peerless in terms of dribbling and football intelligence, really lagging behind in terms of speed, how will this superiority of Mbappe and Raphinha decide the fate of El Clasico matches, and whose side will the future be on in the clash between intellect and speed?

"The three-day chase, Pedri's dream, and the philosophy of speed": 5 main points of Yamal's confession

The most sensational aspects of Lamine Yamal's interview:

Admiration for Raphinha and Mbappe: Yamal said he considers Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe as his ideal role models regarding speed in modern football;

"Can't catch him even in three days": The Spanish star testified that it is completely impossible to catch Raphinha in training when he knocks the ball forward and runs;

Internal conversations with Pedri: Yamal revealed that he and Pedri often discuss the fact that they are not fast, but if they had Mbappe's sprint, they could be "light years" ahead in football history;

Absolute danger — reactive Pedri: It was specifically acknowledged that if Pedri were given Mbappe's speed, no defender in the world could take the ball away from him;

Speed — the key to victory: According to Yamal, speed is a decisive factor in football because a fast-running player will always reach the ball first and deliver the final shot.

Barcelona and Real Madrid stars: Comparison of intellect and reactive speed

Analysis of the playing style and advantages of the players mentioned by Lamine Yamal:

Player and Team Main Advantage Weakness or Desired Quality Role and Impact on the Pitch Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) Reactive initial and maximum speed Off-the-ball movement in positional play Tearing apart the opponent in counter-attacks and open spaces Raphinha (Barcelona) "Uncatchable in three days" speed and pressing Occasional lack of composure Fierce breakthrough on the flank and relentless pressure Pedri (Barcelona) Incredible football intellect and control High speed (sprint) like Mbappe's Controlling the game tempo and combinations in the center of the pitch Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) Unique dribbling, precise passing, and feints High-line long-distance maximum speed Outplaying opponents one-on-one and creating chances in the penalty area

Football expertise and analysis: Why is Yamal's admission a true sign of maturity?

Conclusions of European football scouts and tactical analysts:

Healthy humility of the young star: A player who became a world-class star at just 19 years old openly admitting his flaws and acknowledging the superiority of his teammate as well as his arch-rival Mbappe demonstrates his high sports culture and maturity;

The "mind and speed" dilemma: Lionel Messi was also not the fastest sprinter at the beginning of his career, but his step frequency with the ball and thinking speed surpassed others; the Yamal and Pedri tandem is following this exact path — they think faster with their minds, not their bodies;

The "Pedri + Mbappe" hypothesis: Yamal's fantasy is not in vain; if Pedri's vision and delicate passing ability were combined with Mbappe's speed of 36-37 km/h, it would mean the creation of an absolute, unstoppable "cyborg" in modern football;

Respect for Raphinha's hard work: Raphinha's tireless training and physical preparation serve as a great lesson for young Yamal; Barcelona's flanks today cause panic among defenders precisely because of this diversity — one through pure speed, the other through feints and dribbling.

This sincere interview by Lamine Yamal proved that greatness can be achieved not only by believing in one's own strength, but also by learning the best qualities from rivals.

In your opinion, which factor brings more victory in modern football — the reactive speed of Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha or the unique football intellect of Pedri and Lamine Yamal? If Pedri really had Mbappe's speed, could he win the Ballon d'Or every year without any competition? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive, truly debate-worthy article for football fans with all your friends!