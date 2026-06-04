UN Warns: El Niño to Bring Rain to Central Asia

The UN's World Meteorological Organization warned of a strong El Niño event that could cause rising temperatures and sharp weather changes worldwide in the coming months. According to Reuters, this natural phenomenon may lead to heavy rainfall in Central Asia.

El Niño occurs as a result of weakening trade winds in the Pacific Ocean. This causes heat accumulation in the central and eastern parts of the ocean, affecting weather patterns globally.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, warm ocean waters are intensifying the development of El Niño. The organization forecasts above-average temperatures in many regions during June-August. The event may last until November.

Experts believe El Niño could increase rainfall in Central Asia, the southern US, and parts of Africa. Meanwhile, the risk of drought is expected to rise in Australia, Indonesia, and parts of South Asia.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described these processes as a serious climate warning and urged countries to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources.