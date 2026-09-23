Joint exercise: Militaries of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey gather at the «Qizilgaya» training ground

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Joint exercise: Militaries of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey gather at the «Qizilgaya» training ground

A major military event of historical significance for strengthening regional security and defense potential within the Organization of Turkic States has kicked off. Servicemen from the Ministries of Defense of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey gathered at the strategic «Qizilgaya» training base located in Azerbaijan to launch large-scale joint military exercises. Taking into account the requirements of modern warfare and hybrid threats, these maneuvers involve state-of-the-art combat ground vehicles, naval fleet vessels, attack and fighter aviation, and high-precision strike drone systems.

This alliance of the armed forces of three fraternal and powerful nations aims not only to enhance the mutual interoperability of the troops, but also to improve their skills in jointly carrying out special counter-terrorism and strategic defense operations under various complex conditions. At a time when various geopolitical conflicts and security crises are escalating globally, the close alignment of the military structures of Tashkent, Baku, and Ankara has drawn the focused attention of international analysts.

So, what strategic significance do these powerful exercises at the «Qizilgaya» training ground hold in shaping the security belt of the Turkic world, to what extent will the integration of unmanned aerial vehicles and the naval fleet be tested, and how will this military rapprochement impact the balance of power in the region?

«Qizilgaya base, drone strikes, and three fraternal armies»: 5 key points of the exercises

The most important aspects of the joint maneuvers of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey:

  • Gathering at the «Qizilgaya» training ground: Elite special units from the Defense Ministries of the three countries were deployed to Azerbaijan's specialized training base;

  • Involvement of drones and high technologies: The exercises practice the elimination of targets with the support of modern reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);

  • Naval fleet and aviation: Alongside heavy ground equipment, naval fleet and combat aviation units are performing coordinated operations;

  • Compatibility of joint operations: The main goal is to hone the skills of the armed forces of the three countries to act under a unified command and system in real combat conditions;

  • Turkic defense integration: Defense ties between Tashkent, Baku, and Ankara have entered a new stage of strategic alliance.

«Qizilgaya — 2026»: Organizational classification of joint military exercises

The main parameters and scale of the trilateral maneuvers:

Indicators and criteria

Details on the exercises

Participating countries

Ministries of Defense of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey

Location

«Qizilgaya» training base (Republic of Azerbaijan)

Forces and assets involved

Heavy combat equipment, naval fleet, aviation, and drones

Main goal and task

Preparation for joint operations and strengthening tactical cooperation

Experience applied

Experience of modern warfare, nighttime combat, and drone strikes

Strategic significance

Ensuring regional stability and the security of Turkic states

Military strategy and geopolitics expertise: Why are these joint exercises of historical significance?

Conclusions of international security analysts and defense sector experts:

  • Modern warfare concept and drones: Azerbaijan and Turkey have accumulated vast experience in recent military operations (especially the battles in Karabakh) regarding drones, digital communications, and precision strike tactics; Uzbek military personnel directly mastering this advanced experience in practice will elevate the combat capability of our national army to a new level;

  • Trilateral operational adaptation: The development of common combat algorithms on a single training ground by troops trained in different systems (Turkey approaching «NATO standards», Uzbekistan implementing national reforms, and the victorious Azerbaijani army) guarantees the neutralization of any future external threats;

  • Caspian and land security: The deployment of the fleet and aviation in the exercises is an important strategic preparation for simultaneously protecting maritime, air, and land borders, and keeping international logistical corridors secure;

  • Defense shield of the Turkic world: Such maneuvers clearly demonstrate in the international arena that relations between fraternal states are acquiring not only economic and foundation, but also a solid defense foundation.

The joint maneuvers of the armies of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey at «Qizilgaya» are turning into a powerful military shield guaranteeing peace and stability in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions.

In your opinion, how important is the further expansion of Uzbekistan's military cooperation with Turkey and Azerbaijan for our country's security? What role do you think modern drones and joint exercises play in enhancing the potential of our national army? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this important analysis on regional security with all your friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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