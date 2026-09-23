Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of September 23
As of September 23, certain retail prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced. The devices are offered in eSIM and physical SIM versions, with varying prices depending on storage capacity.
eSIM versions:
• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,599
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $2,299
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,899
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB — $1,999
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,179
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $3,199
SIM versions:
• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,619
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $2,499
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,999
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB — $2,039
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,399
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $3,699
Reports indicate that smartphone prices may change daily. Therefore, it is necessary to check the current price before making a purchase.
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