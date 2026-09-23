Samsung SmartThings update causes refrigerator failures

Samsung has immediately halted the latest software rollout for its SmartThings platform following a serious malfunction that affected users of its smart home appliances. According to ixbt.com, the error caused thousands of refrigerators to stop working entirely, prompting an official apology from the company. This is reported by news source.

The issue began on September 22 of this year in South Korea, primarily affecting high-tech Bespoke AI 4-Door models manufactured in 2024. Users who began actively complaining on the Samsung Members forum stated that once the update was confirmed, the devices immediately entered a faulty state.

Specifically, the internal refrigerator lights turned off and the touch control panel became unresponsive. Some devices froze directly on the firmware installation screen, and even the cooling function stopped completely.

Difficulties in troubleshooting

Affected owners tried using standard recovery methods, but power cycling the devices did not change the situation. According to ZDNet Korea, the root cause was an internal test version of the software that was accidentally pushed to regular users due to an error.

The severity of the situation lies in the fact that the software error could not be fixed remotely via an over-the-air update. Consequently, Samsung is advising affected users to contact service centers directly and wait for a technician's visit.

Additional problems before the holiday

This technical failure occurred just before the traditional Chuseok holiday in South Korea. With households having already stocked their refrigerators with food for the holiday feast, the cooling system failure posed a risk of significant food spoilage.

At the moment, due to a sharp increase in the workload at service centers, some customers have been informed that a technician may only be able to visit after the holiday break. Due to the emergency, Samsung Electronics Service announced that it would keep repair engineers and operators on duty.

So far, Samsung has not disclosed the exact number of affected devices and has not commented on whether compensation will be paid for products spoiled due to the update. The company has publicly apologized for the inconvenience caused.