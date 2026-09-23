Andijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progress

·25·Uzbekistan
Andijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progress

A massive infrastructure revolution meeting global aviation standards is underway in the Andijan region, one of the major transport and logistics hubs of the Fergana Valley. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the Andijan region began with an inspection of the large-scale modernization and construction process currently taking place at Andijan International Airport. The total cost of the project to renovate this air harbor, which spans a total area of 243.4 hectares, amounts to 1.1 trillion soums. As part of the first phase, the runway was extended to 3.3 kilometers, and a new 4E-category runway with a width of 60 meters, 10 aircraft parking stands, and taxiways were put into operation.

Most notably, the runway has been paved with a durable cement-concrete surface designed to last at least 50 years, and a high-precision German lighting and signaling system has been installed. This allows for the safe reception of large, wide-body aircraft without any restrictions, even in conditions of dense fog and visibility reduced to 300 meters, as well as at night. Currently, a new two-story passenger terminal with a total area of 19,685 square meters is being built at a rapid pace. Once the new complex is operational, the airport's hourly service capacity will increase fivefold, reaching 1,000 passengers per hour; the annual number of flights will increase from 808 to 2,500, and the passenger flow will reach 3.5 million people per year.

Andijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progress

So, how will this massive 1.1 trillion soum project change the logistics capabilities of the Fergana Valley, when will the new terminal be fully operational, and can Andijan become a hub for international flights?

"3.3 km runway, 50-year concrete, and 5-fold increased capacity": 5 key points of the modernization

The most important facts and figures from the massive reconstruction at Andijan International Airport:

  • 1.1 trillion soum investment: The total cost of the project is 1.1 trillion soums, aimed at fundamentally upgrading the region's aviation infrastructure;

  • 3.3 km 4E runway and 50-year quality: The runway was extended to 3.3 km and paved with 60-meter-wide durable cement-concrete designed to last 50 years;

  • German technology and landing in fog: Thanks to the installed German lighting and signaling system, aircraft can land without restrictions even in heavy fog conditions where visibility is reduced to 300 meters;

  • Service capacity to increase 5-fold: Once the new 19.6 thousand sq. m. 2-story terminal is launched, hourly throughput will rise from 200 to 1,000 passengers;

  • 3.5 million passengers per year: In the future, the number of regular flights will be increased from 808 to 2,500, with the airport aiming to serve 3.5 million passengers annually.

Andijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progress

Andijan International Airport: Comparison of old indicators and new capacities after reconstruction

Analysis of historical changes at the air harbor and planned indicators:

Criteria and parameters

Status before modernization

After the new reconstruction project

Total project cost

1.1 trillion soums

Runway category

Outdated, limited category

New 4E category, 3.3 km long, 60 meters wide

Runway surface and lifespan

Asphalt, requires frequent repairs

Durable cement-concrete lasting up to 50 years

Reception conditions

Favorable weather and daytime mode

German system: landing in fog and 300m visibility

Aircraft parking stands

Limited capacity

New apron and taxiways for 10 aircraft

Terminal area and floors

Old single-story building

19,685 sq. m. two-story modern building

Hourly passenger throughput

200 passengers per hour

1,000 passengers per hour (5 times more)

Annual number of flights

808 flights

2,500 regular flights

Total annual passenger flow

Limited volume

Up to 3.5 million passengers per year

Number of partner airlines

Limited local flights

7 major local and international airlines

Andijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progress

Aviation and economic infrastructure expertise: Why is this project strategically important for the valley?

Conclusions from transport system experts and logistics analysts:

  • Unrestricted reception of wide-body liners: Previously, Andijan airport could not accept large aircraft at full weight; the 3.3-kilometer 4E-category concrete runway ensures the safe landing of high-capacity liners like the Boeing-787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330, as well as direct long-haul international flights;

  • Elimination of the winter fog problem: In the Fergana Valley, flights were often diverted to Tashkent or other reserve airfields during the autumn-winter season due to dense fog; the modern lighting and signaling system, which works even with 300-meter visibility, minimizes the risk of flight cancellations;

  • Transport hub for the valley's population: For millions of people in the Andijan region and surrounding areas, the opportunity to fly directly to major cities in Russia, Turkey, the UAE, Europe, and Asia without having to travel to the capital will expand;

  • Tourism and cargo prospects: 3.5 million passengers and 2,500 flights per year will not only boost tourism but also provide an impetus for delivering agricultural and textile products grown in the region to foreign markets via rapid cargo flights.

The modernization of Andijan International Airport is transforming the region into a modern air gateway, bringing a new and powerful investment breath to the regional economy.

In your opinion, how will the full renewal of Andijan International Airport and the goal of serving 3.5 million passengers per year affect ticket prices and flight convenience in the Fergana Valley? Which international destinations are you expecting to open from the new airport? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this news about the massive construction in the valley with all your friends!

Andijan International AirportShavkat MirziyoyevFergana Valley4E runway
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Shavkat Mirziyoyev gets acquainted with the small HPP equipment manufacturing plant projectShavkat Mirziyoyev gets acquainted with the small HPP equipment manufacturing plant projectToday 17:18Shavkat Mirziyoyev gets acquainted with the giant leather and footwear complex in Altankul districtShavkat Mirziyoyev gets acquainted with the giant leather and footwear complex in Altankul districtToday 17:33Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the technological miracle at the "Eco Cotton" factoryShavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the technological miracle at the "Eco Cotton" factoryToday 17:10New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket pricesNew express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices10 September 15:49Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new situational center at the "Yoshlik" student campus (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new situational center at the "Yoshlik" student campus (photo)12 September 14:46Historic agreement on Issyk-Kul: President of Uzbekistan's visit concludesHistoric agreement on Issyk-Kul: President of Uzbekistan's visit concludes1 August 23:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices