Uzbekistan and US DFC discuss major projects in transport and medicine

New dimensions of investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US are taking a more concrete shape. During a meeting between Ben Black, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, the progress of major joint projects launched in the transport and healthcare sectors was discussed.

At the meeting, Uzbekistan's readiness to further expand cooperation with the DFC in the future was emphasized.

This dialogue became one of the important discussions demonstrating that the investment partnership recently forming between the parties is moving into a practical stage.

Transport and medical projects in the spotlight

One of the main topics of the dialogue was major joint initiatives in the transport sector. Developing modern transport infrastructure, expanding logistics capabilities, and strengthening the country's position in regional transport corridors are considered important parts of the investment agenda for Uzbekistan.

In the healthcare sector, projects aimed at establishing modern medical infrastructure and improving the quality of medical services provided to the population were discussed.

Earlier, in June 2026, during a meeting with Ben Black on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the initiative to launch a joint investment platform aimed at modernizing healthcare, energy, and infrastructure with the participation of the DFC was also supported.

Plans for a new international airport and medical complex

Specific areas of investment cooperation were also outlined during that meeting.

In particular, issues of moving large infrastructure projects to a practical stage were discussed, such as building a new international airport in Tashkent, establishing a modern medical complex in the Fergana region, launching a digital bank, and constructing data centers and dry ports.

From this perspective, the special discussion of projects launched in the transport and healthcare sectors today shows that the process of transition from financing to the realization of practical investment projects in Uzbekistan–DFC cooperation is ongoing.

Uzbekistan and DFC cooperation is expanding

Relations between Uzbekistan and the DFC have intensified in the investment direction in recent years.

On June 16, 2026, the DFC announced the launch of the US–Uzbekistan Joint Investment Platform with Uzbekistan. This mechanism is aimed at strengthening cooperation in strategic investments and export financing.

As part of the platform, priority areas include energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, transport and logistics infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, information and communication technologies, and pharmaceuticals.

This means that cooperation with the DFC for Uzbekistan is not limited to just one or two projects, but is turning into a large-scale investment portfolio.

The importance of Uzbekistan for the DFC

The DFC is the U.S. government's international development finance institution, utilizing mechanisms to mobilize private capital for infrastructure and other strategic projects abroad. In cooperation with Uzbekistan, the corporation aims to expand investment opportunities in transport, energy, infrastructure, and other strategic sectors.

In June 2026, the DFC and the Uzbek side expressed the goal of attracting private capital to strategic projects through the new investment platform, as well as encouraging the participation of international financial institutions and other investors.

According to DFC Head Ben Black, cooperation with Uzbekistan is aimed at advancing the economic priorities of the US and Uzbekistan.

What does the next stage of cooperation mean?

The transition of projects in the transport and healthcare sectors to a practical stage demonstrates that the process of developing major infrastructure and socially significant facilities with the participation of international financial institutions is intensifying in Uzbekistan.

Especially since transport infrastructure is linked to the country's regional logistics capabilities, and healthcare projects are connected with modern medical services and infrastructure, their implementation holds special economic and social significance.

The Uzbek side's readiness to further expand cooperation with the DFC means that negotiations on new investment projects, private capital attraction mechanisms, and strategic infrastructure initiatives will continue in the future.

Thus, the latest dialogue with Ben Black once again showed that special attention is being paid to projects in areas vital to the population and economy, such as transport and healthcare, in Uzbekistan–US investment relations. This process is manifesting as a logical continuation of the previously established joint investment platform and agreements on the implementation of strategic projects.