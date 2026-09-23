At the 20th Summer Asian Games, the continent's major comprehensive sports forum hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the national delegation of Uzbekistan continues to enrich its medal tally with important new awards. In uncompromising competitions featuring the world's leading athletes, our representatives presented valuable medals to our national team's treasury in disciplines requiring martial arts and skill. In particular, in fierce competitions in the foil fencing event, our talented athlete Polina Volobiyeva, defending the honor of Uzbekistan, advanced successfully, reached the semifinal stage, and was awarded a honorable bronze medal.

Prior to that, in the traditional women's mixed martial arts (MMA) events in the -60 kg weight category, our skilled athlete Hilola Sobirova worthily defended the honor of our country, finishing the competition with a silver medal and presenting our delegation with another vice-championship. Although Hilola fought on equal terms against strong Singaporean opponent Hoon Teo in the final and narrowly lost, her medal further strengthens Uzbekistan's position in the continental ranking.

So, where do these achievements in fencing and martial arts lead the delegation of Uzbekistan in the overall team standings, what other sensational victories are expected from our representatives in Japan, and how many gold medals will the upcoming finals bring us?

"Semifinal intensity, final battles, and two podiums": 5 main points of the Aichi-Nagoya competition

Important details of the results shown by our athletes in the Asian Games arenas:

Bronze medal from Polina Volobiyeva: Having successfully reached the semifinals in the foil fencing program, our representative won the bronze medal of the competition;

Hilola Sobirova's silver triumph: In the women's mixed martial arts events in the -60 kg weight category, Hilola Sobirova became the Asian Games vice-champion;

Final against the Singaporean opponent: Sobirova fought to the end against experienced Singaporean fighter Hoon Teo in a dramatic clash for the gold medal;

Fencers' medal series begins: Volobiyeva's success officially opened our national fencing team's medal count in Nagoya;

Growth in the delegation's tally: Awards in martial arts and fencing serve to strengthen the Uzbek team's position in the top ten.

Aichi-Nagoya-2026: Analysis of the podium path of Uzbek athletes

Comparison of our athletes who won medals in the competition and their results:

Indicators and aspects Polina Volobiyeva (Fencing) Hilola Sobirova (Mixed martial arts) Sport and discipline Fencing (Foil program) Mixed martial arts (MMA, traditional) Weight or category Individual foil bouts -60 kg weight category Medal won Bronze medal Silver medal Stage achieved Semifinalist Finalist (Asian Games vice-champion) Opponent in the decisive bout Leading seeded fencers of the continent Hoon Teo (Singapore) Contribution to the delegation First medal in fencing competitions Increased the number of silvers in martial arts

Sports expertise and expert conclusion: Why are these awards of strategic importance for Uzbekistan?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and experts from national federations:

Stable growth of the fencing school: In recent years in Uzbekistan, fencing, especially foil and sabre disciplines, has received special state support; Polina Volobiyeva reaching the semifinals and winning bronze among Asia's most powerful fencers (China, South Korea, and Japan) proves that our school is developing correctly;

High skill of women in MMA: Hilola Sobirova reaching the final in the mixed martial arts program demonstrates that Uzbekistan is fully competitive in Asia not only in traditional boxing and kurash, but also in modern martial arts;

Point pool in overall team standings: The increase in silver and bronze medals raises the team's overall medal weight and creates a stable foundation ahead of the boxing and kurash bouts, which are expected to bring main gold medals;

Psychological boost: The rise of Volobiyeva and Sobirova to the podium gives great confidence and combat spirit to our other national athletes entering the arena in the coming days.

Each performance by Uzbek athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games clearly demonstrates the further growth of our country's sports potential.

In your opinion, what impetus will this success of Polina Volobiyeva and Hilola Sobirova give to the development of national fencing and mixed martial arts? Which sport do you think will win the most medals for the sports delegation of Uzbekistan by the end of the Asian Games in Japan? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this article with all sports fans while cheering for our athletes!