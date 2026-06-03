180-Meter High Wire Test Shakes Tightrope Walker

·76·World
180-Meter High Wire Test Shakes Tightrope Walker

Renowned Estonian tightrope walker Jaan Roose successfully crossed a rope strung between Poland's two tallest buildings, Reuters reported.

The athlete traversed a rope stretched between the 310-meter Varso Tower and the 237-meter Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw. He covered a distance of nearly 500 meters at an altitude of approximately 180 meters.

Although Jaan Roose appeared calm from the outside after the performance, he admitted that the challenge was quite difficult.

"I am still shaking. It was absolutely not easy. Such a test requires a person to deeply understand their capabilities and push their limits," he said.

https://youtu.be/ETT1ZBiB2VA?si=yYOsAFASDUW_0ZWm

According to the tightrope walker, he faced three complex situations along the way. In particular, strong winds during the second half of the crossing put him in a serious predicament, forcing him to stop several times to gather his strength.

For reference, Jaan Roose is widely known for his extreme performances. In 2024, he made history as the first person to cross from Asia to Europe by walking a nearly 1.1-kilometer rope over the Bosphorus Strait. The three-time world champion is also recognized as the only athlete to have performed two backflips on a tightrope.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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