Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max premiere is taking place

·30·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max premiere is taking place

Today, September 23, Xiaomi's next flagship devices are being officially presented. According to ixbt.com, two advanced models — Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max — are being unveiled during the presentation. This is reported by news source.

These devices are recognized by the manufacturer as flagship camera phones with powerful capabilities. The new generation of smartphones attracts attention not only for their photo quality but also for their performance during gaming.

Record-breaking efficiency

Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing stated that the new smartphones will have the highest energy efficiency per frame in gaming in the company's history. This allows for battery power savings during long gaming sessions.

At the same time, the absence of the standard Xiaomi 18 model at the presentation raised questions among users. One social media user directly addressed the company's executive regarding this situation.

Why was the standard version delayed?

Lu Weibing explained that the presentation of the standard version will take place separately at a later date. Previously, the well-known insider Digital Chat Station reported that the regular Xiaomi 18 would be unveiled in December.

According to insider information, this device will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest and most advanced 2nm Snapdragon 8 Ultra Gen 6 flagship processor. This indicates that the capabilities of the upcoming smartphone will be even higher.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 ProSnapdragonSmartphoneTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Live images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentationLive images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentation20 September 22:27Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max smartphones to be unveiled on September 23Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max smartphones to be unveiled on September 2320 September 16:55Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiledXiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiled20 September 14:51Xiaomi announces new smartphone with legendary One more thing phraseXiaomi announces new smartphone with legendary One more thing phraseToday 13:29Xiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announcedXiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announced15 September 12:54Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch Approaches: New Snapdragon and Lofic CameraXiaomi 18 Pro Launch Approaches: New Snapdragon and Lofic Camera7 September 13:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test