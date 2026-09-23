Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max premiere is taking place

Today, September 23, Xiaomi's next flagship devices are being officially presented. According to ixbt.com, two advanced models — Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max — are being unveiled during the presentation. This is reported by news source.

These devices are recognized by the manufacturer as flagship camera phones with powerful capabilities. The new generation of smartphones attracts attention not only for their photo quality but also for their performance during gaming.

Record-breaking efficiency

Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing stated that the new smartphones will have the highest energy efficiency per frame in gaming in the company's history. This allows for battery power savings during long gaming sessions.

At the same time, the absence of the standard Xiaomi 18 model at the presentation raised questions among users. One social media user directly addressed the company's executive regarding this situation.

Why was the standard version delayed?

Lu Weibing explained that the presentation of the standard version will take place separately at a later date. Previously, the well-known insider Digital Chat Station reported that the regular Xiaomi 18 would be unveiled in December.

According to insider information, this device will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest and most advanced 2nm Snapdragon 8 Ultra Gen 6 flagship processor. This indicates that the capabilities of the upcoming smartphone will be even higher.