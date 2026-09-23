Noila Toshkenboyeva, known for her roles in the films "Kelinlar qo‘zg‘oloni" and "Suyunchi", turns 83

·51·Culture
Noila Toshkenboyeva, known for her roles in the films "Kelinlar qo‘zg‘oloni" and "Suyunchi", turns 83

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, well-known actress Noila Toshkenboyeva celebrated her 83rd birthday on September 22.

The artist was born on September 22, 1943, in Tashkent. For many years, she worked productively on the stages of the Abror Khidoyatov Drama Theatre and the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theatre.

Making a worthy contribution to the development of Uzbek cinema and theatrical art, Noila Toshkenboyeva portrayed various characters in a number of famous films and series. In particular, the actress can be seen in such works as "Kelinlar qo‘zg‘oloni" (Rebellion of the Brides), "Suyunchi" (Good News), "To‘ylar muborak" (Blessed Weddings), "Katta oyi" (Grandmother), "Vatan" (Motherland), and "Tutash taqdirlar" (Intertwined Fates).

The artist's many years of labor have been recognized with awards such as the "Labor Veteran" and the "Dustlik" (Friendship) order.

Taking this opportunity, we congratulate Noila Toshkenboyeva on her birthday and wish her a long life and robust health.

Noila ToshkenboyevaAbror Khidoyatov Drama TheatreUzbek National Academic Drama TheatreLabor Veteran
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